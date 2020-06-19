Laine Hardy fans, there's more music on the way.
"Y'all have seriously shown me so much support over the past couple of months. I mean the 'Ground I Grew Up On' official video just hit over 1 million views!," Livingston native Hardy said in a mass email this week. " … To say thanks, I decided to release the acoustic versions and bring back my vTour shows."
Eleven months after winning 2019's "American Idol" title, 19-year-old Hardy released "Ground" and its accompanying video along with the song "Let There Be Country" on April 10. A lyric video for "Country" also was released.
To see Hardy's video for "The Ground I Grew Up On," click here.
Unable to embark on a regular tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country singer launched a virtual tour online. That month-long online tour amassed more than 2 million views with stops on sites including "Live with Kelly and Ryan," his old stomping ground "American Idol" and "Taste of Country."
The acoustic takes on "Ground" and "Country" and both videos will be out Friday, June 26.
Meanwhile, tickets, priced at $15, for two vTour shows — at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, and Friday, July 9 — are on sale now at https://lainehardy.bubbleup.live/. More tour dates will be announced soon.