The snow will be artificial but the Christmas spirit real at Bo's Christmas Bozaar this weekend at John Schneider Studios, 16050 Florida Blvd. in Holden.
A VIP-only night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday will feature a Christmas tree lighting and a dinner. Tickets, priced at $150, are still available.
Saturday's festival runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. General admission tickets, which are limited because of space, are $50. VIP tickets are $150.
"This one will be more intimate and all centered around Christmas," a news release says. "Caroling, sleigh rides, the lighting of the tree, Santa … and … it's gonna snow!"
Saturday's VIP ticket holders will get preferred parking, early entry at noon for autographs and touring, access to all VIP areas, a waitstaff, preferred seating at all events, and no waiting in line for rides, which include a Ferris wheel.
John Schneider will perform at a concert that night as will other groups.
Visitors also can check out the Hazzard County Christmas Lights Show from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each Thursday-Sunday, with an additional final night Monday, Dec. 31.
A $20 ticket allows one vehicle to drive through the property to view the lights display, listen to music, see Christmas and "Dukes of Hazzard" character displays, stop for hot cocoa and cookies, and visit the gift store.
For ticket info, visit etix.com.
"It is so wonderful seeing children of all ages, 9 to 90, enjoying themselves at the lights show," Schneider said. "To see the looks on all the faces when they see the characters, and of course, the Ferris wheel, is priceless. This is truly making the studio a happier place."