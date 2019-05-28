Ah, a June wedding. And at Graceland, no less.
If Hallmark Channel's 2018 "Christmas at Graceland" movie left viewers wanting to see more of the Memphis, Tennessee, former home of Elvis Presley, now there's "Wedding at Graceland."
The sequel reunites Texas-born but Baton Rouge-raised Wes Brown and singer/actress Kellie Pickler as Clay and Laurel, respectively, former sweethearts who rekindled their romance in the first film. Now, you guessed it, they're tying the knot.
"This was my first sequel, so, to reunite with everyone was very special," Brown said last week. "Our entire cast and crew had worked so hard to make this (the first movie) the No. 1 movie for the network and we did it. And for it to be Kelli’s first movie … icing on the cake."
Pickler, a country music artist, first gained fame as a finalist on the fifth season of "American Idol." She and dancer Derek Hough won Season 16 of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2013. She co-hosts syndicated daytime talk show "Pickler & Ben," in its second season, with journalist Ben Aaron.
But what's one thing fans might not know about her?
"She has spent nearly every Christmas Day over the past decade supporting our troops overseas on the USO tour in Iraq or Afghanistan," Brown offered.
The 37-year-old Brown, whose credits include "We Are Marshall," "Glory Road," the HBO series "True Blood" and more recently FOX's "9-1-1," also got to know Priscilla Presley while on the "Wedding at Graceland" set.
"Priscilla actually plays herself in the film. It was wonderful getting to meet and work with her, especially on the back lawns of Graceland," Brown said. "But I asked her no questions about her former husband (Elvis). I wanted to learn about her. Who she was and is. We talked about a lot about her life, living there, before and after Elvis. Her stories are incredible."
The movie was shot in April and early May, which made for most mildly warm, beautiful days with few rainy ones.
"Better than last July!," Brown added, referring to the hot and humid time spent filming the Christmas movie. "All in all, it was really nice. Also, one of the few times we got to dress appropriately for the time of year. No scarfs in July!"
Although it was Brown's first sequel, it wasn't his first walk down the aisle. Brown married Amanda Moye, whom he met in California, in 2008 in Baton Rouge. They live in California with daughter, Merribeth.
"We had a little less camera crew at my real wedding, but, still, had a great time," Brown said jokingly. "I would say we had a bit more attendance … but I got to sing with Kellie Pickler and Lee Brice at Graceland … so, there’s always that difference."
During the shoot, he also got to drive a 1958 light blue Cadillac that production turned pink just for the film.
"Unbelievable. I had Bruce Springsteen stuck in my head for days," Brown said, referencing the Boss' 1984 song. "Sadly, though, not my character’s personal car for the movie … just a date that may have turned out pretty well."
Another cool thing the movie did, Brown said, was to really utilize the city of Memphis.
"We shot at B.B. King's (Blues Club), the rooftop of the Peabody Hotel, my first-ever golf scene, and on a riverboat while cruising on the Mississippi River," he said. "So, we got to really capture Memphis. That was very special. There’s so much to that city. And I’m happy I got to know her."
Hallmark Channel also recently hosted its first June Weddings Fan Celebration Weekend, also at Graceland.
"The fans were remarkable," Brown said. "So grateful to get to meet, see and talk with the folks that make all this possible. If we didn’t have our fans, there'd be 0% chance we get to do this for a living."
Brown is now in the first days of shooting the indie film “Over The Moon” in Vancouver, British Columbia. Brown and writer-producer Jessica Lowndes had worked together previously on the TV series "90210."
"Moon" is an original romantic-comedy, and Brown plays the lead.
"We hope it finds a home when we are finished. It’s part rom-com, with a musical element," he said. "Jessica is a phenomenal vocalist, and we recorded four songs before we started shooting. All written by her. I just threw my two cents in here and there."
'Wedding at Graceland'
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday
CHANNEL: Hallmark (cable Channel 62)
SYNOPSIS FROM HALLMARK: Laurel and Clay have three weeks to plan their wedding that will take place at Elvis Presley’s celebrated Memphis,Tennessee, home. However, when both sets of in-laws, each with vastly different personalities and ideas for the wedding, descend upon Memphis to "help" plan the nuptials, the bride and groom are pushed to the breaking point.