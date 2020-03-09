The "American Idol" judges agree that Faith Becnel "has something," but was it enough for the 20-year-old Destrehan singer to get that golden ticket and advance to Hollywood on Sunday night's show?
Well yes, but not before some back-and-forth.
Becnel's audition segment for the ABC reality singing competition series seemed to start at midstream, with judge Katy Perry asking, "I'd like to hear a little bit more, if that's all right? Something that pushes your voice, you know, really digging in, not holding back."
With guitar accompaniment, Becnel obliged, belting out Patti LaBelle's "Lady Marmalade," her white tassel earrings swinging as she swayed back and forth in a black blouse, short black and white houndstooth skirt and black thigh-high boots. To watch the audition, click here.
Perry's eyes widened.
"Faith, we are trying to figure you out, girl," judge Luke Bryan said when Becnel finished her song.
"You have something, but you're delivering it a little bit soft-serve," Perry chimed in.
"What you have in your voice is character," judge Lionel Richie added.
"You have a natural soul thing going on, just when you talk," Bryan also said. "It all comes through in your vocals, but it's a little cutesy.
Perry and Richie agreed.
"We want you to take yourself seriously," Bryan told the Louisiana singer.
"Choose emotional songs. You want to blow our hair back a little bit," said Perry.
Then it was time to vote. Richie was first.
"I think you just need more time. It's a no for me," he said.
Citing her "ton of potential," Perry voted yes.
"Mr. Luke?" Becnel asked.
There was a long pause, followed by Becnel emerging from the audition room dancing, with golden ticket in hand.
"There's something about her," Perry repeated.
"That was raw," Becnel told family and friends who accompanied her to the tryouts, waving 'Vote for Faith' signs and wearing 'Gotta have Faith' T-shirts. "That was intense."
Audition episodes of "Idol" wrap up on Sunday night on ABC starting at 7 p.m. Hollywood Week episodes begin at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Baton Rouge singer Jovin Webb, a Gonzales native, auditioned on the Feb. 22 episode of "Idol." He also advanced to the Hollywood Week round of competition.