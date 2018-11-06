Ironically, country singer/actor/producer John Schneider was eliminated from ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" on country-western night.
In the seventh week of the show's 27th season, he and pro dancer partner Emma Slater danced a jazz routine to John Denver's "Thank God I'm a Country Boy" on Monday night.
The couple scored 25 points out of a possible 30 from the show's trio of judges, but that score, combined with America's votes from last week, still wasn't enough to keep them on for next week's semifinals. It was a double elimination night, with former NFL star DeMarcus Ware and pro partner Lindsay Arnold also leaving the competition.
"Not sad at all. This was indeed one of the most wonderful experiences of my life!" the 58-year-old Schneider posted on Facebook after the show. "I feel like Emma and I are winners winners winners! My love to everyone who voted in (sic) supported us during this amazing experience! Now continue to vote for my friends on dancing with the stars and I will do a live feed sometime in the next couple of days after I am rested up! Thank you again for this wonderful experience!"
Also Monday night, in a previously-recorded segment, the former "Dukes of Hazzard" star who now calls south Louisiana home got emotional when talking about his estrangement from his three grown children — Leah, Chasen and Karis Schneider — triggered by ongoing divorce proceedings from their mother, Elvira "Elly" Schneider.
"Nothing I can do except hope one day one of my kids will call me up or show up. I look in the crowd every Monday thinking maybe tonight, maybe tonight," Schneider said, holding back tears.
Still in the running for the mirror ball trophy this season are model and internet celebrity Alexis Ren, actor Milo Manheim, actress Evanna Lynch, reality-TV personality Juan Pablo Di Pace and radio personality Bobby Bones.
"Dancing with the Stars" airs at 7 p.m. Mondays.