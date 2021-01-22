Co-workers, public officials and the community remembered Donna Britt during WAFB's 60-minute tribute to the longtime news anchor on Thursday evening.
Britt died Thursday at 62 after battling ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).
A giant yellow bow sat on Britt's anchor chair as the broadcast, titled "Adorable Donna," opened. Anchored by Elizabeth Vowell and Greg Meriwether, present and former WAFB staff shared stories of Britt, who retired in 2018 after 37 years at the station.
"I feel like Baton Rouge lost a little bit of its soul today," remarked an unidentified fan during a man-on-the-street segment offering reactions from the community.
EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also shared her memories of Britt, a tireless volunteer for many local causes, as did former longtime co-anchors George Sells and André Moreau. Sylvia Weatherspoon's interview with Britt, which aired on WBRZ at the time of her retirement, also was included.
"Adorable Donna" will re-air at 11 a.m. Sunday on WAFB, Channel 9 (cable Channel 7).