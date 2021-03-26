Ville Platte's annual exhibition football game, the Tee Cotton Bowl, will get a national audience during the sixth season of PBS' "Reel South" series.
"Flat Town," one of the season's seven new films highlighting stories of the American South, profiles the traditional matchup between the town's majority-Black public school and the majority-White private school. Gavin Sullivan was producer for the project.
"The film looks at a history of segregation and integration and how sports can be used as a tool for intergenerational racial unity," a news release says.
Louisiana Public Broadcasting, an executive producing station for the series, will host a virtual premiere and filmmaker discussion of "Flat Town" at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Panelists will be Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine, filmmaker Bryan Tucker and Tim Fontenot, founder of the Tee Cotton Bowl. Raymond Partsch, Acadiana-based sports writer and talk radio host, will moderate the discussion. Go to lpb.org/flattown to RSVP for the free online event.
The half-hour documentary's broadcast premiere will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, on WLPB, Channel 27 (cable Channel 12).
“Exploring different perspectives and providing a platform for those perspectives to be seen and heard is part of public media’s mission,” LPB President and CEO Beth Courtney said. “LPB is proud to team with 'Reel South' and our public media partners to make sure these diverse Southern experiences are seen by a national audience.”
In addition to LPB, co-executive producing stations are PBS North Carolina and South Carolina ETV.
For airdates and times for the other "Reel South" films this season, go to lpb.org/schedules.
Discovery + DeGeneres
New Orleans native Ellen DeGeneres has signed a multi-year deal to produce natural history content across Discovery's multiple platforms.
It all starts with the documentary "Endangered," which begins streaming April 22 on Discovery+. This will be the first time the talk show host, who's also an executive producer, has lent her voice to a documentary.
"'Endangered' follows the effort of dedicated wildlife conservationists across the globe as they work to compile the latest version of The Red List — the most comprehensive record of the state of the world’s wildlife that has ever been created," a Discovery news release says.
Look for DeGeneres to sprinkle her humor into the educational programming, in front of and behind the camera.
“I’m so excited to partner with Discovery. I’ll get to discover all kinds of things about incredible animals," DeGeneres says in the release. "For instance, did you know the ring-tailed lemur’s tail is longer than its body? I think that’s his tail. I hope that’s his tail. I have so much to discover with Discovery.”
Heroes deadline extended
Nominations for LPB's 2021 Louisiana Young Heroes are due by April 18.
The program, founded in 1995, recognizes exemplary high school students in the state "for their tenacity, good work and commendable deeds," according to LPB.
Parents, principals, teachers, guidance counselors, family, friends or anyone who knows of an exceptional high school student deserving of recognition can nominate them at lpb.org/heroes.
"A Young Hero is defined as an exceptional young person who has excelled in academics, given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character," says an LPB news release.
Nominees must be Louisiana students in grades 9-12, enrolled in an academic institution or home-school program and cannot be older than 18.
The honorees will be announced on LPB’s weekly news and public affairs program "Louisiana: The State We’re In," on the Louisiana Young Heroes Facebook page and at lpb.org/heroes in May.