Taking a knee during the national anthem — a powerful protest or a show of disrespect to the military?
That's the question up for discussion on the new episode of 'At Home with the Robertsons' on Monday. The Facebook Watch series features "Duck Dynasty's" Willie and Korie Robertson from their home in West Monroe, where the hosts and special guests weigh in on hot-button, culturally dividing topics.
The new episode, "Should NFL Players Kneel During the National Anthem?," debuted at 8 a.m.
Sharing their views on the topic: Former Houston Texans running back Arian Foster, Michael Thomas, defensive back for the Texans, and Nate Boyer, former football long snapper and U.S. Army Green Beret.
Highlights include Boyer explaining why he advised Colin Kaepernick that, if he could not stand for the flag, then taking a knee would be more respectful; Foster outlining the foundation of the protest throughout America and how taking a knee perfectly fits within that strong history, and how there are elements of the anthem that are hurtful to people of color in our country.
To watch the episode, visit facebook.com/Watch or Willie Robertson’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/OfficialWillieRobertson.
A follow-up episode in which the Robertsons and their extended family further discuss this week's topic will premiere at 8 a.m. Thursday.