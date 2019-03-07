Two Louisiana-connected films will have their world premieres at this year's Tribeca Film Festival in New York.
"Burning Cane" is a film co-produced by New Orleans native Wendell Pierce ("Suits"), while Breaux Bridge native Brian C. Miller Richard directs "Lost Bayou."
"Set among the cane fields of rural Louisiana, 'Burning Cane' follows a deeply religious mother struggling to reconcile her convictions of faith with the love she has for her troubled son," a news release said.
The film is directed and written by Phillip Youmans. Other producers are Mose Mayer, Ojo Akinlana, Karen Kaia Livers, Cassandra Youmans and Phillip Youmans. Pierce, Livers, Dominique McClellan and Braelyn Kelly also act in the film.
"Burning Cane" will vie in Tribeca's U.S. Narrative Competition which "showcases extraordinary work from breakout independent voices and distinguished filmmaking talent," the release also said. The 10 films in this category will compete for the Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Actor, and Best Actress.
In "Lost Bayou," which is vying in the feature narrative category, "a struggling addict returns home to the Louisiana bayou to reconnect with her father, only to discover he’s hiding a troubling secret aboard his houseboat," the release said.
"Lost Bayou" is written by Nick Lavin and Hunter Burke, and produced by Kenneth Reynolds, Richard, Burke, Russell Blanchard and Murray Anthony Roth. Actors include Teri Wyble, Dane Rhodes, Deneen Tyler, Burke, Terence Rosemore and Jackson Beals.
The prestigious festival, in its 18th year, runs April 24-May 5.