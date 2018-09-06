Kristen Bell in “The Good Place” is what I aspire to be in my own afterlife: She’s feisty. She’s snarky. She can’t stop cursing.
The NBC sitcom follows Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop who, after an unfortunate run-in with a grocery cart, has found herself in the aptly named Good Place. The only problem? Eleanor was a garbage human being, and only a mistake of divine proportions has landed her in utopia (I can relate).
The show boasts a diverse cast and perfectly balances high- and low-brow comedy, thanks in large part to creator Michael Schur, of “The Office” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fame. Post-death, anything is possible, and Schur puts the endless options to good use.
In the Good Place, there’s no cursing (“What the fork?”), but it’s a bright, beautifully constructed neighborhood full of frozen yogurt and parties. And upon arrival, you get a soulmate. Sign me up.
Amid it all, Bell plays a relatable anti-hero — undeniably flawed but with a quick wit and snarky demeanor. We all know an Eleanor; some of us might even be her.
Guiding her post-death is an incredibly funny Ted Danson as Michael, a neighborhood architect. You may think Danson was perfect in “Cheers,” but he’s outstanding in “The Good Place.” He’s endearing and aloof, all while maintaining a positivity I could only dream of possessing.
When I started watching, I couldn’t fathom how the show would last more than a season or two. But Schur is a genius, plopping new twists and turns in every episode and leaving both seasons on Everest-sized cliffhangers.
Both seasons are available on Netflix and Hulu. Season 3 premieres Sept. 27.
Start here: Season 1, Episode 1
This sitcom follows a pretty linear storyline, so promise me you won’t go jumping around trying to suss out what happens next.
You should know by now: Eleanor’s dead. Perks? She’s in the Good Place. Not so perky? She’s a fraud who accidentally took a deserving do-gooder’s spot. But in order to avoid the Bad Place, Eleanor has to assimilate, tricking Michael and all her neighbors.
Right off the bat, Eleanor meets her ethics-loving soulmate Chidi, played by William Jackson Harper. Chidi is consistently one of the funniest characters in the show, which says a lot when he’s spouting off jokes about Aristotle.
Eleanor’s secret only gets harder to keep the day after a party hosted by neighbors Tahani and Jianyu. High jinks ensue — think giraffes, bad fashion, Ariana Grande — and that’s only the beginning of Eleanor’s problems in the Good Place.