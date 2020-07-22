So they're marrying complete strangers in two weeks, but first they have to tell their family and friends.
That's just a little of what went down on last week's premiere of Lifetime's "Married at First Sight." The drama resumes at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a pre-episode cast discussion of the last episode at 6:30 p.m.
This season, the five prospective brides and grooms all call Louisiana home. After their weddings, the couples have eight weeks to decide if they'll stay together or go their separate ways.
"Have you lost your mind?" Baton Rouge native Karen Landry's mother Kathy asks after learning the news at a dinner gathering which also includes one of Landry's besties and an aunt.
"Karen told me she was thinking about it, but I did not believe that she would even go through with such a thing. I'm shocked," she says.
The last romantic relationship for Landry, a 30-year-old project manager, lasted five years. They split when Landry found out he had a baby with someone else while they were together.
The experts have matched her with Miles Williams, 26, an elementary school administrator.
"They're both hopeless romantics," the experts point out.
But will a text Landry receives the night before the wedding bring the I do's to a tearful halt? We shall see.
In last week's episode, viewers also saw all the couples search for bridal attire, party to different degrees at their bachelor and bachelorette parties, and arrive at their ceremony site on wedding day.
Watch how the wedding day unfolds tonight for Landry and Williams, along with Olivia and Brett, Bennett and Amelia, Amani and Woody, and Christina and Henry.
"Excitement is in the air and emotions run high as the wedding day begins for the hopeful singles; nerves really start to settle in for one bride, as she discovers her groom's identity before she walks down the aisle," the show synopsis states.