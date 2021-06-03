“Spirit Untamed” has a ready-made audience.
The sturdy action-adventure animated feature about girl power and wild horses follows the 2002 animated feature hit, “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron,” and more recent Netflix series, “Spirit Riding Free.”
“Spirit Untamed” has more in common with the Emmy-winning series than the hand-drawn, Oscar-nominated 2002 film. It’s an origin story for the human characters in the series and, like most animation these days, computer rendered. Neither technically fancy nor thematically deep, “Spirit Untamed” nevertheless connects through straightforward storytelling and some wild horse magic.
Spirit, the bold and beautiful leader of a herd of wild horses, is the hero and principal character in the original film. In “Spirit Untamed,” he shares that status with 12-year-old Lucky Prescott, the movie’s heroine (voiced by Isabela Merced).
Two free spirits, the auburn-maned girl and gallant stallion essentially are on equal footing. The film gracefully demonstrates this horse-and-girl parity in a dancelike, toe-to-hoof corral scene. Even so, the computer-animated version of Spirit in “Spirit Untamed” doesn’t command the screen as powerfully as the hand-drawn horse does in the well-regarded 2002 film.
A brief prelude to the main “Spirit Untamed” story explains that Lucky is the child of equestrian royalty. Her late mother, Milagro Navarro (Eiza González), was a daredevil stunt rider.
“Be fearless, Fortuna,” Milagro tells Lucky before she’s killed off-screen in a fatal riding accident. After the tragedy, Lucky’s aggrieved father, Jim Prescott (Jake Gyllenhaal), sends his suddenly motherless, then 2-year-old daughter to the East Coast to live with her aunt and grandfather.
Flashing forward 10 years, Lucky, as befits the offspring of a risk-taking woman of the Wild West, isn’t cut out to be the proper East Coast lady that her Aunt Cora (Julianne Moore) wants her to be.
Through illogical script maneuvers — including Lucky’s squirrel friend’s slapstick encounter with her railroad tycoon-politician grandfather — Lucky and Aunt Cora go out West to spend the summer with the father Lucky hasn’t seen since her mother’s death.
On the railway journey to the frontier town of Miradero, Lucky sees Spirit and his herd racing alongside the tracks. The striking steed takes her breath away. A rustler traveling on the train spots Spirit, too. Hendricks (Walton Goggins) immediately plots to capture the free-ranging horses and sell them into work-mill drudgery.
Once the movie’s setup and perfunctory father-daughter drama is handled, “Spirit Untamed” becomes the story of a horse and his girl companion’s battle against Hendricks and his flunky gang. Inept though the rustlers naturally are, there’s action and suspense enough to make the conflict credible. Content with its modest storytelling goals, the film doesn’t attempt metaphysical depths of the kind that Pixar Animation Studios regularly tackles. That’s kind of refreshing.
Although marquee names Julianne Moore and Jake Gyllenhaal speak the grown-up roles of Lucky’s father and aunt, “Spirit Untamed” conspicuously lacks one of those star-heavy voice casts that populate Pixar and Disney animated features. But the cast is more than up for the task, and amiable performances by Marsai Martin and Mckenna Grace as Lucky’s new horse-riding friends, Pru Granger and Abigail Stone, buck up the girl power.
Lucky pleads with Pru and Abigail to help her save Spirit’s herd from the rustlers. Answering her call, the girls mount their horses, Boomerang and Chica Linda, and ride with Lucky and Spirit. Experienced riders, Pru and Abigail give greenhorn Lucky advice about handling horses and, just as importantly, encouragement and the strength of teamwork.
In one of its best artistic decisions, “Spirit Untamed” stays true to its title. Complementing its girl power theme, the film appreciates nature and wildness, sending that missive without banging moviegoers over the heads with it.
“WOMAN IN MOTION: NICHELLE NICHOLS, STAR TREK AND THE REMAKING OF NASA”
In the late 1960s, Nichelle Nichols boldly went where no Black woman had gone before. Her Lt. Uhura character in the original “Star Trek” series soared above the marginalized roles people of color had typically played on TV.
In 1977, Nichols’ three-year voyage on the Enterprise morphed into the real-life role of recruiter of women and minorities for NASA. “Woman in Motion,” a Paramount+ documentary that began streaming Thursday, efficiently covers Nichols’ pre-“Star Trek” career as a dancer, singer and actress and the nearly father-daughter connection she made with “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry. That connection, however, didn’t stop Nichols from nearly leaving the series after she concluded Uhura wasn’t prominent enough in the show’s scripts.
As the documentary reveals, Martin Luther King Jr., a “Star Trek” fan who watched the series with his family, persuaded her to stay.
With “Star Trek” as its point of departure, “Woman in Motion” details Nichols’ trailblazing campaign to bring diversity to NASA. Her strength and charisma shine as she tells the story herself in new and vintage interviews. Further insight comes from her “Star Trek” castmates George Takei and Water Koenig as well as scientists, astronauts, activists and celebrities, including Neil deGrasse Tyson, Martin Luther King III, Michael Dorn, Vivica A. Fox and Benjamin Crump.
'SPIRIT UNTAMED'
***
STARRING: Isabela Merced, Julianne Moore, Jake Gyllenhaal and Walton Goggins
DIRECTED BY: Elaine Bogan
NOW SHOWING: At AMC Mall of La. 15, AMC Baton Rouge 16, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, Movie Tavern CitiPlace and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs)
RUNNING TIME: 1 hr., 28 mins.
MPAA RATING: Rated PG (Parental guidance urged). May contain some material inappropriate for very young children.
WHY IS THIS MOVIE RATED PG? For some adventure action.
Excellent (****), Good (***), Fair (**), Poor (*)