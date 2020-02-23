Viewers will get to know Baton Rouge singer Jovin Webb on "American Idol" at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC.
The 28-year-old Gonzales native and member of local bands Captain Green and Bayou Bullets will share the highest and lowest points of his life before auditioning for the "Idol" judges.
Hear what the celebrity panel of Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie think about Webb's performance of the Allman Brothers' classic "Whipping Post." And, find out if he gets that golden ticket advancing him to the Hollywood Week round of the singing competition series.
Destrehan hopeful Faith Becnel will audition in an upcoming episode still to be announced.
Meanwhile Louisiana's current "American Idol" Laine Hardy, of Livingston, is scheduled to perform Sunday night at the Bacchus Rendezvous in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans following the krewe's parade.