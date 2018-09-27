You instantly know the green skin, the flat-top and the bolts in the neck. Frankenstein's creature (he's not a monster, just misunderstood) is one of the most recognizable parts of the horror canon. Hell, he's even a rockabilly icon.
It has been 200 years since Mary Shelley's "hideous progeny" came into the world.
Every October, I give myself a challenge: watch 31 horror movies in 31 nights. It started in 2012 as a way to catch up on a few horror classics that I had never seen, like "Halloween," "The Exorcist" and "Creature from the Black Lagoon." When I put a call out on social media for suggestions, I ended up with so many recommendations the idea snowballed — and so did the nightmares. My friends and I got into it, and it's become a yearly tradition. For my seventh October movie marathon, I'm marking the 200th anniversary of the publication of "Frankenstein" with a full slate of films that feature the fiend in various forms. There are also a few diversions thrown in, with the new "Halloween" sequel and "Suspiria" remake out this month.
It's a trek, though, and you have to really love horror movies. I don't expect the average person wants anything to do with my marathon. But with October at our doorstep and Halloween just within reach, you may be looking for a few creepy movies to get into the season. If so, I suggest these five flicks, with extras, for your October. There’s a little mad scientist, some hubris and a bunch of misunderstood monsters. If you're interested in keeping up with my 31-night horror marathon, follow me on Twitter, @Jake_Clapp.
"Frankenstein" (1931)
Universal Pictures' "Frankenstein" isn't the first film adaptation of the novel — there were at least three silent film adaptations, two of which are now lost — but Boris Karloff's monster is one of cinema's most famous images. It's barely like the novel, but who cares? The movie and its Universal sequels have given us most of our Halloween tropes: pitchfork-wielding mobs, "It's alive!," and the Frankenstein monster-walk (that came from "Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man," another worthy Halloween flick).
"The Curse of Frankenstein" (1957)
In Hammer Film's first color production, you get both Peter Cushing (as Victor Frankenstein) and Christopher Lee (as the Creature), two British screen legends sinking into their roles. Hammer isn't known for its subtle use of blood, so expect a little gore.
"Young Frankenstein" (1974)
"'Young Frankenstein,'" Mel Brooks told the Los Angeles Times, is "by far the best movie I ever made. Not the funniest — 'Blazing Saddles' was the funniest, and hot on its heels would be 'The Producers.' But as a writer-director, it is by far my finest." That's really all you need to know about the horror-comedy masterpiece.
"Frankenhooker" (1990)
This is for you B-movie lovers. In this campy, gory mess, an amateur scientist loses his girlfriend in a tragic lawn mower accident and decides to re-assemble her using body parts taken from deceased New York City prostitutes. Don't think about it too much.
"Frankenweenie" (2012)
A young, not-yet-mad scientist brings his dog, Sparky, back to life and then must protect him from an angry mob of grown-ups in this light-hearted, stop-motion movie. It's a good family flick, but know that director Tim Burton's style can be pretty dark and there are a couple of heavier moments about death in the movie.
Extra
There are a couple of movies screening in October worth adding to your watchlist. "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," with its own "Frankenstein" connections, is playing with a shadow cast on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12 at Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. And the new "Halloween," a sequel to the 1978 film, opens nationwide on Oct. 19. The Manship Theatre will screen the original "Halloween" on Oct. 25 in celebration of the movie's 40th anniversary. Also, look out for "Suspiria," a remake of the 1977 Dario Argento classic, having a limited release on Oct. 26, and opening wide on Nov. 2.
About Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein'
The story behind the novel “Frankenstein” is fascinating. A volcanic eruption in 1815, in present-day Indonesia, kicked up so much atmospheric dust that it caused a “Year Without a Summer.” For months, things were mostly gray, cold and wet around the world, especially in the Northern Hemisphere.
Crops failed and there were food shortages in Europe and Asia. A lack of oats for horses pushed German inventor Karl Drais to create the proto-bicycle. Thousands of Vermonters, among them a young Joseph Smith and his family, moved south and west and into New York looking for better farmland. And bad weather on Switzerland's Lake Geneva in the summer of 1816 caused Mary Shelley, her husband Percy Bysshe Shelley, Lord Byron and John William Polidori to stay inside and tell ghost stories.
The writers took up a challenge: Write a fantastic ghost story. Byron, Percy Shelley and Polidori fizzled out after a while, although interestingly, Polidori later took an idea from that session and wrote “The Vampyre,” which is considered one of the earliest modern vampire stories. Mary Shelley at first couldn’t come up with a worthy story.
But finally one night, after late night conversations about science, “When I placed my head on my pillow, I did not sleep, nor could I be said to think,” Shelley later wrote. “My imagination, unbidden, possessed and guided me, gifting the successive images that arose in my mind with a vividness far beyond the usual bounds of reverie. I saw — with shut eyes, but acute mental vision — I saw the pale student of unhallowed arts kneeling beside the thing he had put together. I saw the hideous phantasm of a man stretched out, and then, on the working of some powerful engine, show signs of life, and stir with an uneasy, half-vitol motion.”
Two years later, “Frankenstein” was published.
The novel was first printed anonymously in 1818, but after its success, a new edition with Shelley's name was published four years later. The 200th anniversary of the book's publication should be good reason to revisit the classic.