Louisiana chef Johnnie Gale will compete on the premiere of Food Network's "Alex vs America" at 9 p.m. Sunday.
Head chef at Crawfish Town USA in Henderson, Gale is a Clinton native who now lives in Breaux Bridge, and studied at Mississippi State University.
She'll be showing her culinary skills alongside a Maine chef and one from Hawaii, who'll square off against award-winning chef Alex Guarnaschelli ("The Kitchen," "Iron Chef," "Chopped," "Supermarket Stakeout") in two challenges.
The main ingredient in their dishes? Something Gale has a lot of experience with — shellfish.
"At the start of each battle, Alex and the competitors learn what the challenge will be, with the chefs having the ability to work together in selecting variables for their dishes as well as the amount of time they give themselves and Alex to cook with. Each finished plate will undergo a blind tasting, with only the top three chefs advancing and the least successful from the challenge being immediately sent home, even if it is Alex," a news release says. "In the end, it all comes down to what’s on the plate."
Acclaimed chef Eric Adjepong ("Top Chef," "Top Chef All-Stars") hosts the five-episode series. Chocolate and spices will be among ingredients featured in other episodes.
"Alex vs America" is also streamable on discovery+, with new episodes available weekly. The new series is produced by Lando Entertainment.