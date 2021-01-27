Louisiana Public Broadcasting will open its Black History Month programming by streaming "The Gaines Award Ceremony" on Thursday.
The network and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation have partnered to produce the online event beginning at 6:30 p.m. at www.ernestjgainesaward.org and 7:30 p.m. at www.lpb.org/youtube.
Chicago native Gabriel Bump’s debut book, “Everywhere You Don’t Belong,” is the winner of the 2020 The Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence.
"The award honors Louisiana’s revered storyteller, Ernest J. Gaines, and serves to inspire and recognize rising African American fiction writers of excellence at a national level," a news release says.
Bump will accept the award during the ceremony.
Other Black History Month highlights include:
- "Art Rocks! The Series," 7 p.m. Friday and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the enduring legacy of Louisiana folk artist Clementine Hunter (1886-1988).
- "American Experience: Goin’ Back to T-Town," 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, the extraordinary history of Greenwood, a successful Black community in segregated Tulsa, Oklahoma.
- "The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song," 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 16 and 17, from Henry Louis Gates Jr., an examination of the 400-year-old story of the Black church in America.
- "Louisiana: The State We’re In," 7 p.m. Fridays in February, "Louisiana’s Black Church: The Politics of Perseverance."
- "American Experience: Voice of Freedom," 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, the fascinating life of celebrated singer Marian Anderson.
- "Driving While Black: Race, Space and Mobility in America," 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, how the advent of the automobile brought new freedoms and new perils for African Americans.
- "Independent Lens: Mr. Soul!," 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, a celebration of "SOUL!," the public television variety show that shared Black culture with the nation; 10:30 p.m., "Signpost to Freedom: The 1953 Baton Rouge Bus Boycott," the story of the nation's first large-scale boycott challenging segregation.