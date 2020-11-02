In June 1982, a Black voter registration march from Shreveport to Baton Rouge lasted 16 days and covered 246 miles.
Louisiana Public Broadcasting recently preserved and digitized its documentary on this historic event, "The Marchers: 16 Days on Highway 1."
Now viewers can stream the documentary, which first aired on Aug. 18, 1982, any time on LPB’s Louisiana Digital Media Archive.
The preservation project was aided by a grant award from the American Archive of Public Broadcasting (AAPB).
Watch highlights of speeches by several civil rights activists, including A.Z. Young, the organizer of the 1967 Bogalusa Civil Rights March; Reverend T.J. Jemison, one of the organizers of the 1953 Baton Rouge Bus Boycott; State Rep. Joe Delpit; Rupert Richardson, the president of the Louisiana NAACP; Ben Jeffers, the march organizer; State Rep. Richard Turnley; and future State Sen. Cleo Fields.
The Louisiana NAACP and the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus sponsored the march.
"This documentary explores the many African American politicians in Louisiana during Reconstruction; the issues of white supremacy and segregation; the high poverty level in the Black community; the 350,000 unregistered Black voters in the state at the time; and the community reaction encountered by the marchers encouraging voter registration," according to LPB.
To watch "The Marchers: 16 Days on Highway 1," visit https://lpb.org/votermarch.