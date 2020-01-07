Drew Brees with shoulder-length, dark brown hair, moustache and full beard bussing tables?

A bespectacled Brandon Landry, also with woolly and graying facial hair, loading shrimp dockside?

Don't adjust your TV set — Saints quarterback and Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar co-owner Brees and the eatery's founder and CEO Landry will be going incognito on Wednesday's ninth-season premiere of "Undercover Boss."

The Emmy winning CBS reality series "follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file of their own organizations. Each week, a different leader will sacrifice the comfort of their corner office for an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their operation," a show synopsis states.

In their episode, Brees and Landry "cook up a plan to go undercover and make improvements as the restaurant chain faces rapid expansion," a CBS news release says.

Walk-On’s has recently opened restaurants in Slidell, and Montgomery and Hoover, Alabama, and is scheduled to open in Conway, Arkansas, this month. Five other restaurants are expected to open in the next three months: Texarkana, Texas; Orlando and Tallahassee, Florida; College Station, Texas; and Rogers, Arkansas.

Forty-year-old Landry established the first Walk-On's in Baton Rouge in 2003. Brees, also 40, joined the business in 2015.

Landry discussed his and Brees' job-switching experience last week.

Explain how you and Drew Brees ended up on the show. Did you apply or did they seek you out?

They ("Undercover Boss" casting) came to us.

When did you shoot your episode? How many days were involved?

We filmed in early June 2019. I was on the road for 11 days, five different cities.

Are you allowed to say which Walk-On’s you worked at during the filming? And was Brees at a different Walk-On’s?

We went to Walk-On’s in New Orleans, Lafayette, Dallas and San Antonio. I also worked on our shrimp dock in Biloxi, Mississippi. Drew was filmed inside the Poydras location in New Orleans.

Were you an “Undercover Boss” follower before this?

Yes. Love the show!

What tasks were you required to perform at the job?

I worked on the shrimp dock, as a kitchen manager, a cook and as a server. Drew was trained as a busser and dishwasher.

Did you find the experience enlightening?

The experience was very enlightening. It brought me back to the early days when we had to do everything, but most of all it reminded me that everyone has a story. It also validated that we have built something really special and we are affecting many lives in a positive way.

In most episodes, the boss singles out a couple of worthy employees to gift with money, cars, etc. Did this happen for your episode? And likewise for Brees?

Yes, both Drew and I give our employees some pretty cool rewards.

Have you seen the episode or will Jan. 8 be your first time seeing it?

Jan. 8 will be the first time anyone sees it.

Are you planning a watch party?

Yes, we will have a watch party at our headquarters and at every Walk-On’s around the country.

What did you learn from this job-switching experience?

I learned that we have come a long way since 2003 and are pretty good at what we do now, but also have lots to improve on. I also validated that we have some awesome people!

Anything else you’d like to add?

It was a very humbling experience and Drew and I are both glad we did it. The experience was great for the employees and they got some really nice gifts, but it was even better for the two of us because we got to see firsthand that we have built a great company that has unbelievable employees that really do care and love Walk-On’s.

'Undercover Boss'

WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday

CHANNEL: CBS

INFO: https://www.cbs.com/shows/undercover_boss/