Things get groovy on Saturday night's "Austin City Limits" when New Orleans funk masters Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews & Orleans Avenue, with special guest Cyril Neville, take the stage.
"Shorty lays down the grooves with highlights from his recent Voodoo Threauxdown tour," an episode description states.
Neville also sang every night of that tour, which took place last summer. The 29-city roadshow also featured Galactic, Erica Falls, Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Kermit Ruffins, the New Breed Brass Band and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. It was arguably the most successful, highest-profile New Orleans music tour since the heyday of the Neville Brothers.
“As far as the energy, the only thing I can compare it to is when the Meters went on tour with the Rolling Stones,” Neville told The Advocate in October. “What made this 10 times cooler was everybody was from New Orleans. From day one, everybody was watching everybody else. It was this beautiful camaraderie, this beautiful family affair for two months. Nobody wanted it to end."
Can't see video below? Click here.
“Shorty held my hand up every night like I was Joe Louis. It was this 360-degree thing. Here I am, standing on the stage with Shorty in the same place that Shorty stood with me with the Neville Brothers.”
"Austin City Limits" airs at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on WYES-Channel 12 (cable Channel 12) in New Orleans, and at 11 p.m. on WLPB, Channel 27 (cable Channel 12 in Baton Rouge) and KLPB, Channel 23 (cable Channel 12 in Lafayette).
The full episode will also be available online for a limited time (four weeks) after Saturday's premiere here.
Advocate staff writer Keith Spera contributed to this report.