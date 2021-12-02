local attorney on jeopardy

New Orleans attorney Sinnott Martin, right, shown on set with host Ken Jennings, will compete on 'Jeopardy' Thursday.

Fans of the syndicated game show, touted as "America’s Favorite Quiz Show," can catch Martin's appearance at 4:30 p.m. on WBRZ, Channel 2 in Baton Rouge, at 6 p.m. on WVUE, FOX8, in New Orleans, and at 3:30 p.m. on KATC, Channel 3 in Lafayette.

"Jeopardy!" is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience more than 20 million viewers, "Jeopardy!" is the top-rated quiz show on television.

The show has won 42 Emmy Awards, holds the Guinness World Records title for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show and received a Peabody Award for “celebrating and rewarding knowledge.”

