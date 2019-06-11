On the heels of his performance at the Embassy of Italy in Washington, D.C., on June 6, Louisiana's American Idol Laine Hardy will be returning to the nation's capital to sing for PBS' "A Capitol Fourth."

The 90-minute, star-packed concert which airs from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, is the country’s longest-running July 4 national broadcast tradition, according to PBS.

Livingston's Hardy, named the new American Idol on the ABC singing competition series' finale on May 19, is part of a lineup that includes: Carole King, the gang from "Sesame Street," Lindsey Stirling, Vanessa Williams, Vanessa Carlton, Lee Brice, Gone West Featuring Colbie Caillat, Yolanda Adams, Angelica Hale, "The Voice" winner Maelyn Jarmon, The Broadway cast of "Beautiful," MusiCorps, Jack Everly, the National Symphony Orchestra and Keala Settle. John Stamos hosts.

The show airs at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, on PBS.

