Due to the skyrocketing rates of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, the Baton Rouge Jewish Festival has been postponed.
The festival originally was scheduled to open Wednesday in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts.
The festival, in a press release, stated that the festival is not canceled and new dates will be announced soon.
"We’re disappointed," the release said. "We hope you understand. And we hope you’ll come out and join us for these terrific films once they’re rescheduled."
For more information, visit brjff.com or manshiptheatre.org.