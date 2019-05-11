Laine Hardy of Livingston has a shot to be one of the final three contestants on "American Idol" if he can advance in Sunday night's show.
Hardy, a 2018 graduate of French Settlement High School, competed on the rebooted "Idol" last season but was eliminated. This season has been quite a different story.
America and the "Idol" judges — Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry — seem to love Hardy, as he's been a top vote-getter and garnered praise from the three pros each week.
The top five finalists sing Sunday night for the three spots in the May 19 finale, when the new "Idol" will be announced. Those three finalists will also get to fly home for brief visits this week, before returning to Los Angeles to get set for finale night.
Here's how you can watch the big show Sunday night and cast your ballot for Hardy.
HOW YOU CAN WATCH
WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday
CHANNEL: WBRZ, Channel 2 (cable Channel 5 in Baton Rouge), KATC, Channel 3 (cable Channel 5 in Lafayette), WGNO, Channel 26 (cable Channel 11 in New Orleans)
HOW YOU CAN VOTE
During the two-hour live show, go online to AmericanIdol.com/vote, use the American Idol app or send a text message (text 1, Hardy's contestant number, to 21523).
You can votes 10 times per contestant per voting method, so you can cast 30 votes in all.