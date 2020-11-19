Graham Ulkins, a reporter with WAFB-Channel 9, announced in Facebook and Twitter posts on Thursday, Nov. 19, that he is Omaha-bound.
Ulkins said his last day at WAFB will be Nov. 27. He'll be taking another position with Gray Television, which owns WAFB.
"This is very bittersweet for me," he said in his Facebook post. "Baton Rouge is my hometown, and I've literally grown up at WAFB. I started here as an intern almost 14 years ago!"
Ulkins added that "the people I've met at Channel 9 are family."
"They — and all of YOU — have taught me so much," he said. "I consider it a privilege and an honor to have told so many of your stories over the years. This is a unique place, and Omaha has a lot to live up to. I know they love Tiger fans up there, so I'm gonna really need LSU Baseball to make it to the CWS!"
Ulkins said viewers will still be able to watch him on WAFB's streaming channel.
"It's a cool new project that we're launching in Omaha, and I'll share more details in the coming weeks," he said.