I would love to make this a “Joe Keery’s Hair Appreciation Column,” but that would do a disservice to the rest of the amazing cast, the production and the cinematography of Netflix’s sci-fi horror series “Stranger Things” — it would also be a disservice to the other wonderful things about Joe Keery.
"Stranger Things" starts in 1983 with a disappearance of the young Will Byers. But as Will's friends, his mother and the local police chief start their search, the story quickly unfolds to deeper mysteries — roping in parallel dimensions, MKUltra levels of conspiracy theories and a girl with psychokinetic abilities.
Netflix debuted the series to major acclaim in 2016, and "Stranger Things" Season 3 was released July 4.
The series hit the jackpot with Winona Ryder and David Harbour, the duo I never knew I needed. But it’s the young cast that truly shines. I’ve never rooted so hard for two children to fall in love as I have for Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard’s characters. And Gaten Mattarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin frequently have me in tears from laughing so hard.
The show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, pay homage to the '80s down to the smallest details. It’s saturated in all things from that decade, from Walkmans to “Ghostbusters” to Barb’s gigantic square-framed glasses (#JusticeForBarb). The music is especially incredible, filled with synthesizers and heavy beats and featuring iconic bands of the time like The Clash and The Bangles.
The supernatural, with other-wordly creatures, and child abduction aren’t usually my jam, but I’m not exaggerating when I say that I binged the entire first season in one night. This show transcends the typical science-fiction genre and has blossomed into something anyone with a pulse would enjoy.
All three seasons of “Stranger Things” are available on Netflix.
Start here: Season 1, Episode 1
It’s November 1983 in fictional Hawkins, Indiana, and after a feisty round of Dungeons and Dragons, precious baby angel Will Byers leaves his friends, making the long trek home on his bike (people did that back in the day — now we shudder at the thought). But something sinister stalks him home, and he's soon snatched from his backyard by an unknown creature, leaving his poor neurotic mother, Joyce, to fear the worst.
Meanwhile, a young girl with a shaved head in a hospital gown attempts to steal food from a local diner. The diner’s proprietor takes pity on her, feeding her and calling social services (big mistake bud). Some certified bad guys — you can tell because they’re in all black — come in and kill the diner owner and attempt to find the girl. Luckily, our petite heroine has evaded capture, eventually stumbling across Will’s friends in the woods. Good timing, right?