As it moves on to live shows, "American Idol" is Louisiana Strong.
On top of the reigning Idol, Laine Hardy, hailing from the state, this season's Top 20 includes two Bayou State hopefuls. Jovin Webb, a Gonzales native, and Faith Becnel, of Destrehan, with be singing for America's vote as they and the other 18 finalists battle for spots in the Top 10 starting at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC.
In a first for the reality singing competition series, contestants, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, in-house mentor Bobby Bones and host Ryan Seacrest all will be participating remotely from their homes due to stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.
Seacrest announced last week that he had moved the original "American Idol" judges desk (used by Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Baton Rouge native Randy Jackson in the show's early years on FOX) out of his garage and into the makeshift home studio in which he'll host.
The contestants will be filming their performances on smart phones.
But most importantly, how do you vote for Webb and Becnel?
- Visit AmericanIdol.com/vote, use the American Idol app or text your vote. (Voting numbers for the contestants will be given out during the broadcast.)
- Voting will open after the show and close at 8 a.m. Monday.
- Fans can vote 10 times per contestant, per method.
For more info, go to americanidol.com.