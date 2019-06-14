Just a few hours after "An American Idol Story: Laine Hardy - Episode 1" was posted on YouTube on Friday, it had already surpassed 12,000 views.
On Facebook, the "American Idol" winner from Livingston called it his "new little series" and also said the series "gives y’all a look at what my life is like now!"
The first episode of the behind-the-scenes peek begins one hour after the May 19 "American Idol" finale, as the weary singer boards a private jet for a five-hour flight to New York to make the next morning's talk show circuit. Snippets from his segments on "Good Morning America," "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and "The View" follow, as well as footage of the 18-year-old Hardy signing autographs at the Disney Store in Times Square and wolfing down a New York specialty — pizza.
To see the episode, click here.