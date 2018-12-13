It truly was Christmas in July at Le Barn Rouge Venue & Le Barn Rouge Bed and Breakfast in Lafayette last summer.
A film crew was there that month and in August to shoot the Lifetime holiday movie "Hometown Christmas." The film premieres at 7 p.m. Sunday (cable Channel 26).
"The whole property was a movie set for 2 weeks," the event venue posted on its Facebook page. "… Amazing down to earth actors, and also the film crew."
"Back in Louisiana for Christmas, Noelle Collins (Beverley Mitchell) has big plans to resurrect the town's live nativity, a beloved tradition that her late mother used to put on," Lifetime's movie synopsis states. "Things become complicated, however, when Noelle runs into her high school sweetheart, Nick Russell (Stephen Colletti), a rising baseball star also back home due to a recent injury. Still feeling the burn from their senior year break-up, their lives are pushed together even further when they learn their parents share an attraction and want to be more than just friends. When things begin to fall apart with the live nativity, Nick and Noelle reluctantly team up to pull off the show and find themselves growing close, uncovering a hometown love for each other and the joy of Christmas that both never really faded away."
Stars include Melissa Gilbert and Donny Boaz, Baton Rouge actors Isaiah LaBorde, Christian Mann and Aeryn R. Moulder, New Orleans actors Christopher Berry and Leslie Nipkow, and Monroe native Roger J. Timber.