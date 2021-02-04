A former Louisiana "American Idol' finalist is giving it another try.
"I'd be lien [sic] if I said I wasn't nervous," Baton Rouge singer Jovin Webb posted on Facebook Thursday morning.
Webb's virtual audition for NBC's reality singing competition series "The Voice" is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday. It's an open call for contestants for Season 20, which premieres March 1.
Webb, a Gonzales native and member of local bands Captain Green and Bayou Bullets, made it to the top 10 of "American Idol" last year before being eliminated.
In that judges' audition, Webb's gritty, emotional rendition of The Allman Brothers Band's "Whipping Post" spurred the three judges to unanimously advance him to Hollywood.
"You officially brought the barbecue sauce to 'American Idol,' you understand," celebrity judge Lionel Richie told Webb after his audition. "I don't have to say a lot, except that's what barbecue sauce sounds like. That was moving."