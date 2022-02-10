Even though February is the shortest month of the year, Valentine’s Day packs it with the chance for romance. No, not dates — romantic movies.
No one is stopping you from indulging in a good romance any other month of the year, but it feels more right during the month of love. However, the romance genre is a lot to wade through, especially in today’s world of streaming services that pump out movies of sometimes questionable quality.
So, let’s have some fun and watch one film each from the past four decades, plus one from the 2020s.
2020s: “Palm Springs” (2020), available on Hulu
It’s only two years into this decade, so pickings are a bit slimmer. Luckily, this hidden gem is out there to start us off. Andy Samberg (“Saturday Night Live,” “Brooklyn 99”) and Cristin Milioti (“Fargo,” “How I Met Your Mother”) star as two wedding guests who get caught in a time loop, “Groundhog Day”-style. As they struggle to cope with the repetition, they fall in love. There’s a lot of wackiness along the way — after all, when the day resets every night, there’s a lot of freedom to get into shenanigans scot-free. Samberg is a comedic genius and it’s great to see him here alongside Milioti, as they play off each other incredibly well. Although you may not have heard of this one before, its 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes guarantees it’s not going to disappoint.
2010s: “About Time” (2015), available on Netflix
A bit of a sleeper hit, “About Time” blends romance with a gentle supernatural twist. Domhnall Gleeson (“Harry Potter, “Ex Machina”) stars as shy Tim, who learns the men in his family can travel back into their past selves. His attempts to better the lives of himself, his friends and his girlfriend (Rachel McAdams) aren’t always successful. It’s a charming romance, but it’s also a touching tale of father-son bonding. Bill Nighy (“Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Love Actually”) is fantastic as Tim’s bookish father and instructor. The central conceit of the movie is unique and it makes for a sweet, poignant tale of romantic and familial love.
2000s: “13 Going on 30” (2004), available on HBO Max
A true 2000s classic! Thirteen-year-old Jenna Rink isn’t happy being stuck as a teen and makes a wish to be “30, flirty and thriving.” With the help of some magic dust, she’s transported in time into her adult self’s life. Jennifer Garner plays older Jenna, and she’s at her most lovable. Jenna’s life seems to have it all — her dream magazine job, an amazing apartment, the friendship of her former cool-girl bully. But everything isn’t as it seems, and Jenna does her best to improve her adult life with her teen passions. Mark Ruffalo, who plays the grown-up version of Jenna’s teen best friend, is the perfect gentle romantic lead. Although he and Jenna have been estranged since the day of her magic wish, he steps up and helps Jenna navigate her current life. It’s fun and silly, with a “Thriller” dance scene. I’m also pretty sure it’s the reason why Razzles candy is still available in stores.
1990s: “While You Were Sleeping” (1995), available on Disney+
Sandra Bullock was once the rom-com queen, and “While You Were Sleeping” makes it clear why. Bullock plays lonely Lucy, a Chicago Transit Authority token collector, who admires one of the regular riders from afar. When she rescues her crush from an oncoming train, she accidentally leads his family to believe they’re engaged. With him in a coma, Lucy plays along with the charade, bonding with his brother (Bill Pullman), who might just be the actual man of Lucy’s dreams. Bullock brings physical comedy along with her signature charm, and the supporting cast playing the family of her “fiancé” make it all the better.
1980s: “The Princess Bride” (1987), Available on Hulu, Disney+
There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world; it would be a shame not to watch this one. Adapted by William Goldman from his book of the same name, the movie follows Buttercup (Robin Wright) and her love Wesley (Cary Elwes) as they overcome obstacles — from pirates to a nefarious prince to rodents of unusual size — to be together. It’s a breakout film for pretty much every actor involved. Mandy Patinkin in particular is memorable as Inigo Montoya, a man set on revenge for the death of his father. But Andre the Giant, Chris Sarandon, Christopher Guest and Wallace Shawn also have fantastic turns as friends and foes of our star-crossed lovers. The movie is endlessly quotable and undeniably enjoyable. If you haven’t seen it, watch it immediately. If you have, it’s the perfect month for a rewatch.