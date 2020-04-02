As we continue quarantine protocol (an introductory phrase I never thought I'd write … ever), one of the best ways to pass the time is to have a laugh.
What follows is a list of titles that are now available to stream, including family-friendly movies, classics, new and more adult fare, standup comedy specials and limited series.
“The Adventures of Tintin” (PG) — Steven Spielberg's animated adaptation of Hergé's comic book is a reminder that the director is best at making family-friendly adventures. Available on Amazon Prime.
“Best Worst Movie” (NR) — By interviewing the cast and crew of "Troll 2," this fascinating documentary tells the story one of the worst movies ever made. Available on Amazon Prime.
“Eighth Grade” (R) — Writer-director Bo Burnham's dramedy is a touching and often cringeworthy look at a modern middle schooler. Available on Amazon Prime.
“Todd Barry: The Crowd Work Tour” (TV-MA) — Comedian Todd Barry's 2014 special is built solely on conversations with concertgoers. The material is dry, sarcastic gold. Available on Amazon Prime.
“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” (PG) — Before Disney inevitably reboots this, show the kids the original and remember Rick Moranis' greatness. Available on Disney+.
“Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” (PG) — A film noir with a 'toon-hating detective and a cartoon rabbit? I'm not sure how this works at all, but it's still a blast to watch. Available on Disney+.
“Cool Runnings" (PG) — John Candy plays a down-and-out coach who helps Jamaica's first bobsled team in this heart-warming classic from 1993. Available on Disney+.
“The Great Muppet Caper” (G) — The Muppets go to Britain to investigate a heist in this 1981 adventure, perfect for the little ones and adults. Available on Disney+.
“7 Days in Hell/Tour de Pharmacy” (TV-MA) — With the help of tons of celebrity cameos, Andy Samberg parodies sports documentaries in these specials. My complaint? They're too short. Available on HBO.
“Babe” (G) — A pig learning to herd sheep? Sit back and say, "Aww." Available on HBO.
“Big” (PG) — Still unsure why Tom Hanks is a national treasure? Watch this 1988 fantasy/comedy where he plays a teenage boy stuck in an adult body. Available on HBO.
“Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind” (TV-MA) — This intimate documentary shows a genius who never stopped finding the funny. Available on HBO.
“Love, Gilda” (NR) — Gilda Radner reflects on her life with new interviews and rare home movies that show off her talents, grace and greatness. Available on Hulu.
"Swingers" (R) — In 1996, swing dancing was in, and Vince Vaughn was tall, lanky and hilarious. Available on Hulu.
“Plus One” (R) — Maya Erskine broke out in the series, "pen15." In this romantic comedy, she continues to show why she's a comic talent worth watching. Available on Hulu.
“Hunt for the Wilderpeople” (PG-13) — Before "Thor: Ragnarok" and winning Oscars, writer-director Taika Waititi made smaller, funnier movies like this 2016 adventure with Sam Neill. Available on Hulu.
“Good Burger” (PG) — In the mid to late-90s, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell were the names Nickelodeon-raised kids and teens thought of when it came to sketch comedy. Available on Netflix.
“Conan Without Borders” (TV-MA) — In this eight-episode special, Conan O'Brien takes his self-deprecating humor across the globe. The results are hilarious and surprisingly heart-warming. For a related clip, click here. Available on Netflix.
“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” (TV-MA) — Wanda Sykes' 2019 special is a biting critique of the state of the world. Her bit on using Vaporub for everything had me in tears. Available on Netflix.
“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (TV-MA) — A sketch comedy series from an "SNL" alum, this show is full of fearlessly wacky, weird and goofy material that you'll watch over and over again. Available on Netflix.