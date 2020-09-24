Brace yourselves, fans. Or, as Nakosha Smith advises, "All I could say is get your popcorn ready."
New Orleans salon owner Smith is one of the featured brides-to-be on the 13th season of weTV's "Bridezillas" premiering at 9 p.m. Thursday.
The reality series follows busy brides as they navigate the days leading up to the big day, and, as the show's title indicates, meltdowns are at a maximum. The grooms take the backseat to these "extra" fiancées. Comedian Loni Love hosts.
Smith, who's nicknamed CoCo, owns CoCo's Unique Nails and Hair Studio on Downman Road in New Orleans East. Both she and fiancé, Kenard Curry, are 39.
"Ya'll about to see the blingest, dopest wedding ever," Smith proclaims in the premiere preview. Curry just rolls his eyes.
In tonight's episode, controversy erupts over the bachelorette party (psssst, strippers!). On hand for the fun are Smith's fellow CaramelCurves all-female motorcycle club members. Got that popcorn ready?
According to Smith's Facebook page, there's a watch party at Highlights SportsBar & Grill, 6510 Morrison Road, New Orleans East.
"Bridezillas" airs at 9 p.m. on WeTV is on cable Channel 227 in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, and cable Channel 353 in New Orleans.