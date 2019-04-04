The final season of HBO’s hit show “Game of Thrones” premieres April 14. Let's be honest: Unless you plan on taking a week’s vacation to binge the entire series, you’ll probably never catch up. But don’t worry, there are a few must-see episodes that’ll get you relatively caught up.
Needless to say, there are endless spoilers ahead.
Season 1
“Winter is Coming”
There are so many characters in "Game of Thrones," and you’ll meet a good deal of them in this first episode (though most of them will end up dying, so don’t get attached.) There’s also some White Walkers, an arranged marriage and a child being pushed out of a window.
“Baelor”
Remember when I said all the characters you love would die? Say goodbye to Ned Stark, who was executed because he couldn’t stop being so nosy. At the Twins, a promise is made that will later be broken and cause a whole lot more drama for the Starks.
Season 2
“Blackwater”
The second season is so slow that I’m doing you a favor by telling you to skip toward the end. This is the first of many large battles staged in "Game of Thrones." Keep an eye out for the Hound, Davos and that green wildfire that’ll make a vital appearance later in the series.
Season 3
“And Now His watch is Ended”
This episode is all about the building up and breaking down of relationships. Tyrion thinks Cersei’s trying to murder him (honestly not that far off); Bran is looking to befriend a three-eyed raven; the Night’s Watch is in shambles after Mormont’s murder; and Daenerys has acquired an army while cementing fear in those who cross her.
“The Rains of Castamere”
Oh, you loved Rob and Catelyn Stark? Well, too bad because they and a whole host of others are killed at the hands of Walder Frey’s men. If only Rob hadn’t married someone else and brought his pregnant wife to a wedding he had promised Frey.
Season 4
“The Lion and the Rose”
Been wondering when that brat Joffrey was finally going to kick the bucket? Wonder no more. He’s out of the way, but Cersei’s on the warpath now, locking away Tyrion, who she thinks conspired with Sansa in her son’s murder.
“The Children”
Stannis Baratheon comes out of nowhere and captures Mance Rayder (sure could have used him during the epic fight the night before). Elsewhere, Bran finally meets his raven friend, Brienne and the Hound smackdown, and Tyrion kills his dad and escapes with the help of Lord Varys.
Season 5:
“Hardhome”
This episode is important for one simple reason: My personal favorite character, the Night King, revives hundreds who died during a battle, giving Jon Snow just a taste of how hard it’s going to be to defeat this army of the dead and save Westeros.
Season 6
“The Door”
You’ve been wondering for more than five seasons why Hodor can’t talk. Now, you’ll find out it’s all Bran’s fault. Oh, and Hodor also dies.
“Battle of the Bastards”
This is definitely one of the most exceptional "Game of Thrones" episodes to date. Daenerys and Co. are in Meereen, kicking ass, taking names and building alliances. But the real action is in the North, where Jon Snow returns to kick ass, take names and finally win back Winterfell. Sure, Rickon had to die in the process (honestly we all kind of forgot about him), but in return, we get one of the best death scenes in Westeros’ history, masterminded by Sansa.
“The Winds of Winter”
Cersei goes crazy and blows up the Great Sept with wildfire. King Tommen is so upset he kills himself, leaving Cersei with no heirs. A bombshell is also dropped when it’s seen Ned Stark’s sister Lyanna is actually the mother of Jon Snow, though he’s yet to discover that. Also, after six seasons, winter has finally arrived, setting the scene for a dramatic and cold last two seasons.
Season 7
“The Dragon and the Wolf”
Season 7 goes by so quickly, you should probably watch the whole thing, or you’ll miss some big plot points and some really good dragon action. But if you’re intent on skipping it, just watch the season finale. All the big players meet in King’s Landing, with Jon attempting to convince everyone to put the Iron Throne aside to defeat the White Walkers. Littlefinger is also killed (finally!) at the hands of Arya. Jon and Dany get busy, as does the Night King — though he’s busy using Daenerys’ revived dragon to destroy Eastwatch and a huge chunk of the wall, allowing him to advance on the south.