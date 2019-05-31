Come Monday afternoon, the Home Shopping Network will have a Louisiana flavor.
Baton Rouge's Tramonte's Meat & Seafood Market will have four of its products featured on the network's 4 p.m. segment called "Good Eating with Marlo Smith."
Viewers will be able to order Tramonte's smoked jalapeno cheddar, smoked Italian pepper jack, smoked pepper jack and signature smoked pork sausages.
Smith's guests will be Roger Berkowitz, Crystal Candy, Raymond Lampe and Keri Maletto.
If sales are brisk, owner Michael Tramonte has been told he will get a regular slot on sister shopping network QVC. Both companies are owned by holding company Liberty Interactive.