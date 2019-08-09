La Carreta in Ponchatoula will be the backdrop for a segment on the season premiere of ABC's "What Would You Do?" at 8 p.m. Friday.
In the long-running reality series, host John Quiñones "reveals how people behave when they think no one is watching, by using hidden cameras to record real reactions to thought-provoking scenarios created by actors," the show synopsis says.
In the segment featuring the Mexican restaurant, a mother can only afford to split one meal among herself and her two children. Viewers will find out if other diners come to her aid.
"Louisiana and Mississippi are the two states with the highest percentage of people living below the poverty line, where the level of food insecurity is staggering," an ABC news release says.
A staff member at the restaurant said they do plan a watch party for the show, but didn't know if the restaurant or the city would be identified.
"We had a blast having the TV show, 'What Would You Do?' at our restaurant!," La Carreta posted on Facebook on Thursday.
Also on tonight's show:
- A deaf person is discriminated against while trying to order food in a restaurant. Will other diners stand up to the bully?
- A white woman suspiciously questions and threatens to call the police on an African-American man who is babysitting two white children in Biloxi, Mississippi. How will bystanders react?
- A supermarket bagger lacks basic grocery packing skills. How will shoppers react when their bread is squished, chips are sampled and eggs are stacked below canned goods?
"What Would You Do?" is seen locally on WBRZ, Channel 2 (cable Channel 5).