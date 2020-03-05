It’s March, an oft-overlooked month. Mardi Gras is over and summer seems far away. You may be looking for a pick-me-up to get you through. A perfect such series is “Schitt’s Creek.”
In the middle of its sixth and final season, "Schitt's Creek" is having a moment right now, which is a blessing and a curse. It means most episodes are available to binge; but it also means this absolute gem of a show is coming to an end. I take comfort knowing that it will be given the thoughtful, meaningful ending it deserves. It won’t be drawn out far past its expiration date or cut abruptly short without proper resolution. It’s going to be perfect.
Created and written by stars and father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” is a Canadian riches-to-rags comedy following the Rose family, who are forced to move to Schitt’s Creek (a town they own) after they lose everything. The Roses cling to what possessions they have, their designer clothes and snooty attitudes, thereby clashing with the small-town cast of quirky residents.
Eugene Levy plays the patriarch, Johnny, who struggles to find a purpose for himself, the business that made him wealthy now gone. His wife, Moira, (played by Catherine O’Hara, who uses a truly entertaining, mind-boggling accent), a former soap opera star, clings to her wigs and finery. Their two children, David (Dan Levy), and Alexis (Annie Murphy), must find out who they are outside of their rich circles.
Let me prepare you: You will not like the Roses at first. They are demanding, out of touch and act like jerks. But as the series continues, the Levys' craft subtle character arcs that redeem each Rose in their own, needed ways to the point where you love them for how much they’ve changed and grown into better human beings while still feeling like exactly the same people.
“Schitt’s Creek” is, and I want to emphasize this, hilarious. From Alexis’ wild tales of adventures she doles out offhandedly to Moira’s flair for the dramatic (her introduction is shouting about how two of her wigs can’t be packed together because they don’t get along) to David’s expressive eyebrows to Johnny’s straight man taking in the kookiness around him — it’s all comedy gold.
There are few shows I find immediate comfort in, ones that I will return to time and again because they make me genuinely happy, ones where the entire ensemble is just pitch-perfect, and the quirks of the characters funny and fresh even after multiple rewatchings. “Parks and Recreation,” “New Girl,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The Good Place” are these shows for me. I have excitedly added “Schitt’s Creek” to their esteemed ranks, and you should add it to yours, too.
Where to start: Season 1, Episode 1. You don’t want to miss a second of the show, and at 21 minutes a pop, you can fly through the five seasons currently streaming in no time. I binged the first four seasons in two days (both work days) before slowing down to savor the fifth season.
Available on: Seasons 1-5 are on Netflix, with the sixth season airing live, which you can access with a cable login through the Pop TV app.