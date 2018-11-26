Actor-singer John Schneider, who now calls Louisiana home, will appear on Monday night's season finale of "Long Island Medium" on TLC.
In the episode titled "Five Star Readings," Schneider will get a reading from medium Theresa Caputo in which he will discuss his mother's death.
Caputo, who claims to have the ability to connect with people who have crossed over, will also give readings to singer Debbie Gibson, celebrity chef Anne Burrell, Dorit Kemsley of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and Jonathan Lipnicki of "Jerry Maguire."
The show will air at 7 p.m. and repeat at 11 p.m. on TLC (cable Channel 48).