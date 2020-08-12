Archie Williams was back on national television Tuesday night on NBC's "America's Got Talent" to perform in the show's live round. And Williams didn't disappoint.
By now you likely know Williams' story: The 59-year-old Baton Rouge native related that he was falsely accused of the rape and stabbing of a woman at her home in the Hundred Oaks area of Baton Rouge in 1983, then convicted of the crimes and sentenced to life plus 80 years in prison, with no chance of parole, at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
In May, Williams' "America's Got Talent" audition segment went viral as he sang Elton John's classic "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me."
On Tuesday night he performed Stevie Wonder's "Love's in Need of Love Today." Williams received a standing ovations from judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Kelly Clarkson, who was filling in for an injured Simon Cowell.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Voting took place after Tuesday night's show, and the results will be revealed during each Wednesday episode.
