After 45 years of telling TV viewers what tomorrow's weather will bring, WBRZ, Channel 2's chief forecaster Pat Shingleton is retiring.
The station, an ABC affiliate owned by the Manship family, made the announcement Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Josh Eachus will take over Shingleton's spot on Feb. 2.
"I hit 70 in December," Shingleton said. "We've been talking about it — Richard (Manship, Manship Media CEO) and Rocky (Daboval, station general manager) and the folks at the station — as to creating a smooth transition to the youth, if you will, that's pretty apparent in the station. I'm like the second oldest, so it was just a collective decision that it was time."
Similarly, last month, WAFB, Channel 9's longtime "9News This Morning" weather forecaster Diane Deaton announced her retirement, giving her final forecast on Dec. 18.
Shingleton has been with WBRZ since 1981, covering more than 500 storms and related weather events. He also became the station's community ambassador of sorts, spearheading projects including Pat's Coats for Kids, Filling a Prescription for the Needy, and the Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day parade. He often did his Friday forecasts remotely, from local fairs or other charity events.
"As I close the door on weather, the company and the station are going to permit me to still hold onto (these projects), and who knows, maybe a couple other projects in the mix there," Shingleton said.
After first moving to Baton Rouge in 1977, the Ellwood City, Pennsylvania native worked at WAFB for two years before heading back north for a two-year stint at WPXI in Pittsburgh. His wife, Mabyn Kean Shingleton, with family and business deeply rooted in Baton Rouge, didn't want to move, Shingleton said, so he commuted to Pittsburgh, leaving town each Monday and returning home on Saturdays. Two years in, he moved back to Baton Rouge for good.
In addition to weather reporting, Shingleton hosted a locally-produced game show, "We Play Baton Rouge," from 1981 to 1983, and also launched a late-night talk show, "Hotline After Dark," which aired from 1983 to 1985.
Guests ran the gamut from champion body builders, to beer brewers, to duck callers.
"We identified what was probably the first AIDS patient in Louisiana, and we had him on," Shingleton recalled. "Any kind of news or feature-related guest. It was a Q-and-A, we'd open the phones up and we'd take calls without any delay or screening. So I'd have to sit there and take the calls and if the calls got a little bit dicey, I'd punch them out, you know."
As the years went by, Shingleton's main focus, weather reporting, changed drastically.
"The technology is one in which we have so many resources we can go to visually that we can pretty much do anything that we need to do just based on the amount of data and information we're able to get," he said. "It's all computer-driven, needless to say. There are so many resources out there to provide more accuracy, more lead time during severe storms, better means of protecting life and property. … It's instantaneous. It's just exponentially changed so much, all for the betterment as far as being able to provide a good forecast."
With the days and nights of manning the weather desk for multiple newscasts drawing to a close, Shingleton said he plans to slow down only a little.
"I have to be productive. I've got to keep moving. I'm going to continue to embrace those projects I identified," he said. "I think with those things going on and other things in the community, I should stay pretty active."
Shingleton, father of two and grandfather of one, will give his on-air farewell during the 6 p.m. newcast on Friday, Jan. 29.
"I probably won't be doing much weather, I'll just sit there and do something off the prompter and say goodbye," he said.
"I've been blessed by being able to work with a lot of great people. They've all accommodated me and helped me to look better, to get the job done, to get the information out there.
"I think we're all given a whole bunch of heartbeats and God gives us these heartbeats to do something good or use them for whatever we want to use them for," he said.