Summer may be the season for going to the movies, but a lot of those movies sure have been a bit predictable, right? Franchise entries, live-action remakes and comic-book adaptations are the new normal at cinemas during the months of June, July and August. However, each summer has a few good-to-great movies peppered in between the routine (read: Disney) blockbusters.
Rather than focus on those big tentpoles, let's look at the movies you and critics will likely be discussing past the summer, into the fall, or even during Oscar season.
'The Last Black Man in San Francisco'
An award winner at this year's Sundance Film Festival, "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" revolves around a young man searching for a place to call home as his surroundings become more gentrified. An impressive debut from writer-director Joe Talbot, this seems like one that should be discussed months after its early June release. But it could wind up being another under-watched great, like last year's "Blindspotting." In select theaters June 7. Rated R. a24films.com.
'Late Night'
In "The Office" and "The Mindy Project," Mindy Kaling, who starred in and wrote on both sitcoms, consistently got laughs. For her first feature-length script, Kaling stars opposite Emma Thompson in "Late Night." The comedy features Thompson as a talk show host who thinks she's losing her show. Earlier this year, Thompson proved her comedy chops on one of the best episodes of "Saturday Night Live." With an R rating, Kaling can be more blunt than usual. This might be the comedy of the summer. In select theaters June 7. Rated R. latenight.movie.
'Wild Rose'
A small-town singer with big dreams — it's a movie we've seen before. However, when a movie with a plot as familiar as "Wild Rose" connects, it does so in a big way. This musical drama stars Jessie Buckley as Rose-Lynn, a musician from Glasgow, Scotland, who is fresh out of prison and dreams of leaving home to become the next big thing in Nashville, Tennessee. Buckley, already impressing audiences in HBO's "Chernobyl," is the talent to watch in this one. In select theaters June 21. Rated R. wildrosefilm.co.uk.
'Midsommar'
In 2018, writer-director Ari Aster scared the hell out of audiences with "Hereditary." Can Aster go two-for-two with July's "Midsommar"? In this latest horror show, Aster tells a story of a couple going on a summer trip to a Swedish festival where things go awry. As scary as "Hereditary" was, that movie explored the weight of familial relationships, so you can expect "Midsommar" to freak you out while also commenting on toxic relationships and cults. In select theaters July 3. Not yet rated. a24films.com.
'Stuber'
Dave Bautista has been a scene-stealing muscle man since his breakout role as Drax in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy." In this action-comedy, he plays a cop who recruits an Uber driver (played by Kumail Nanjiani) for a night on the town. Nanjiani is no slouch in the comedy department, but I'd bet good money that Bautista gets the biggest and best gags here. In theaters July 12. Not yet rated. foxmovies.com.
'The Farewell'
A hit at this year's Sundance Film Festival, "The Farewell" has garnered praise for its personal, funny take on a family dealing with tragedy. Here, a Chinese family discovers its grandmother has only a short time to live, so they schedule one last get-together. There will be tears — ugly and happy ones. For writer-director Lulu Wang, there could be nominations. In select theaters July 12. Rated PG. a24films.com.
'The Nightingale'
It's been four years since writer, director and actor Jennifer Kent freaked out audiences with "The Babadook." In mid-July, Kent will thrill again with "The Nightingale," a crime drama set in 1800s Australia about a young woman who, with the help of an indigenous hunter, tries to exact revenge on a British officer. Already, critics have called this compelling, urgent and hard to stomach. Given how "The Babadook" still casts its shadow over horror as one of the best films of the genre, it's hard to bet against Kent. In select theaters Aug. 2. Rated R. ifcfilms.com.
'The Kitchen'
When you put Elisabeth Moss, Tiffany Haddish and Melissa McCarthy in a movie, there's a good chance I'll show up. When you make that movie a crime drama, I'm buying tickets now. In "The Kitchen," Moss, Haddish and McCarthy play wives of New York gangsters who continue to operate their imprisoned husbands' businesses. With a stacked cast, "The Kitchen" could make an impact well past summer, unlike last year's underappreciated "Widows." In theaters Aug. 9. Rated R.
'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'
Alvin Schwartz's popular horror book series will finally come to theaters in early August. While "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" has been stuck in development hell, this adaptation has the right people behind the cameras — director André Øvredal ("Troll Hunter") and producer Guillermo del Toro ("The Shape of Water"). Though the hype is real, time will tell if the stories will actually scare. In theaters Aug. 9. Not yet rated. scarystoriestotellinthedark.com.
'Blinded by the Light'
Popular music from past eras plus a coming-of-age story usually means box office gold. "Blinded by the Light" pairs Bruce Springsteen's hits with the story of Javed, a teenager trying to find his own voice while living in Britain. One look at the trailer and you can tell this will be a crowd-pleaser. In theaters Aug. 14. Rated PG-13. cornerstonefilm.com.