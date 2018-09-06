In 90 minutes, with the use of three iPhone 7s and a brilliant performance from Claire Foy (also seen on Netflix's "The Crown"), director Steven Soderbergh made a smaller but still essential movie in "Unsane."
Though it came and went in March, "Unsane" is now streaming on Amazon Prime. On the surface, it's the type of adult thriller that dominated cineplexes in the mid ’90s ("Disclosure" or "Sliver"). "Unsane" goes further than that trash, though, touching on topics like toxic masculinity, mental health and the big business behind rehab centers.
Foy plays Sawyer Valentini, a stressed out analytical banker who moved away from home after her father's death and subsequent abuse from a stalker named David Strine (played by Joshua Leonard). Even after she took out a restraining order against Strine and moved 400 miles away, Valentini suffers. She imagines Strine still following her, that his face appears during dates with online suitors. The unresolved situation shakes her to get further counseling in her new hometown.
However, after one session, she unknowingly, involuntarily commits herself to a mental institution. There, Strine, disguised as a nurse, confronts her. As Valentini tries to prove her sanity, the rehab center sees her outbursts as just cause for a longer stay.
Though "Unsane" was ignored for its B-movie antics and low budget feel, the movie is a strong reminder of the Catch-22 sexual assault victims find themselves in when addressing their situation. The movie displays a strong woman who has been through an intense, terrible situation, and even when getting the help she truly deserves, that help's response is "you sound crazier."
When I first watched "Unsane," it was as an unabashed fan of Soderbergh, amazed at what he could get with little technology. Rewatching the movie, I found myself anticipating the comeuppance of Strine, a manipulative bearded bro who paints himself as an innocent schmuck while knowingly destroying everyone around him.
"Unsane" shows how society convinces itself to accept pain and abuse, even after those events have seemingly been resolved. In that regard, Soderbergh's latest isn't just some genre exercise. It's an uncomfortable necessity from a filmmaker who continues to make movies on his own terms.
Also streaming this month
ON AMAZON PRIME: "A Field in England," "Beirut," "Miami Vice," "There Will Be Blood," available now; "Stronger," available Saturday; "Baby Mama," "The Good Shepherd," available Sept. 16; "Suburbicon," available Sept. 28.
ON HBO GO: "Goodfellas," "Ronin," available now; "The Shape of Water," available Sept. 22; "Phantom Thread," available Sept. 29.
ON HULU: "Adaptation," "City of God," "Field of Dreams," "Jerry Maguire," "Unbreakable," available now; "The Queen," available Sept. 15; "Moonrise Kingdom," available Sept. 16.
ON NETFLIX: "Groundhog Day," "Unforgiven," "Black Panther," available now; "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," available Sept. 16; "The Witch," available Sept. 17; "A Wrinkle in Time," available Sept. 25; "Hold the Dark," available Sept. 28.