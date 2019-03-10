Ashton Gill, of Livingston, takes the "American Idol" stage to audition for the judges on Sunday night's episode.
Gill, a nursing major at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, is the second Louisiana singer featured on the ABC reality singing competition series this season. In the second season premiere, Tyler Mitchell, of Florien, an oil field worker, impressed the judges, advancing to the Hollywood round of the competition.
"American Idol" airs at 7 p.m. on WBRZ, Channel 2 (cable Channel 5).