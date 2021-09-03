Louisiana Public Broadcasting will devote this week's episode of "Louisiana: The State We’re In" to the impact of Hurricane Ida.
Airing at 7 p.m. Friday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the half-hour will focus on "the ongoing recovery efforts to the role the COVID-19 pandemic is playing in making an already tough situation even tougher," according to a news release.
Among topics covered will be:
- Filing a claim: From homes to cars, many Louisiana residents will be filing insurance claims — some for the first time. The Insurance Information Institute details how to file a homeowner’s claim and what you need to look out for while doing it.
- Lt. General Russel Honoré: Honoré has been Louisiana’s “go to man” for hurricane recovery since Katrina. Now his expertise is being called upon again in our recovery efforts from Ida.
- Grand Isle: The town has been deemed 100% uninhabitable after Ida. Longtime resident Tony Taylor talks about the community, what made it so special, and the loss that this represents.
- COVID-19 impact: Louisiana is one of the states with the highest number of COVID-19 cases and vaccine hesitancy. While the state’s healthcare workers battle the influx of patients, even in the midst of a hurricane, they’re also wrestling with their own personal demon: trauma. Trauma specialist Gigi Dunn and ICU nurse Danica Russell explain how trauma is escalating dangerously high for healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19.
"Louisiana: The State We're In" airs on WLPB, Channel 27 (cable Channel 12).