NO.grandisle090121.0019.JPG

Dishes remain stacked after this home in Grand Isle was destroyed by Hurricane Ida when it made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER

Louisiana Public Broadcasting will devote this week's episode of "Louisiana: The State We’re In" to the impact of Hurricane Ida.

Airing at 7 p.m. Friday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the half-hour will focus on "the ongoing recovery efforts to the role the COVID-19 pandemic is playing in making an already tough situation even tougher," according to a news release.

Among topics covered will be:

  • Filing a claim: From homes to cars, many Louisiana residents will be filing insurance claims — some for the first time. The Insurance Information Institute details how to file a homeowner’s claim and what you need to look out for while doing it.
  • Lt. General Russel Honoré: Honoré has been Louisiana’s “go to man” for hurricane recovery since Katrina. Now his expertise is being called upon again in our recovery efforts from Ida.
  • Grand Isle: The town has been deemed 100% uninhabitable after Ida. Longtime resident Tony Taylor talks about the community, what made it so special, and the loss that this represents.
  • COVID-19 impact: Louisiana is one of the states with the highest number of COVID-19 cases and vaccine hesitancy. While the state’s healthcare workers battle the influx of patients, even in the midst of a hurricane, they’re also wrestling with their own personal demon: trauma. Trauma specialist Gigi Dunn and ICU nurse Danica Russell explain how trauma is escalating dangerously high for healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19.

"Louisiana: The State We're In" airs on WLPB, Channel 27 (cable Channel 12).

Email Judy Bergeron at jbergeron@theadvocate.com.

View comments