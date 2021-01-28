Today in news that everyone predicted, blockbusters are further delaying their theatrical releases.
In mid-January, big-budget movies again pushed back their rescheduled dates due to the ongoing pandemic. Daniel Craig's supposed last turn as James Bond in "No Time to Die," is now scheduled for October. Horror sequel "A Quiet Place Part II" moved from April to September. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is headed to theaters in November. That's just the short list of all the shuffled moves.
While some theaters remain closed, the release calendar still intrigues. Some films will arrive to available, open theaters. Others will be available on demand or through streaming channels like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Hulu and Disney+.
Here's a look at the can't-miss movies scheduled through March. Dates are — as predicted — subject to change.
Friday
Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes star in "The Dig," a historical drama based on the 1939 excavation of the Sutton Hoo burial site (Netflix, PG-13).
Denzel Washington plays a deputy sheriff with a dark past in "The Little Things" (HBO Max, R).
A former high school football star tries to put his life together after spending a dozen years in prison in "Palmer." Justin Timberlake stars in the title role (Apple TV+, R).
Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth play a couple encountering trauma in "Supernova" (on demand, R).
Feb. 5
"Bliss" is a mindbending, sci-fi love story from director Mike Cahill ("Another Earth"). Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson star (Amazon Prime, R).
A witch adopts an orphan in the animated adventure "Earwig and the Witch," directed by Gorô Miyazaki (HBO Max, PG).
A father and son try to reconnect in "Falling," a drama starring, written and directed by Viggo Mortensen (on demand, R).
John David Washington and Zendaya are a director-actress power couple waiting for reviews of their latest movie in "Malcolm & Marie" (Netflix, R).
Feb. 12
Kristen Wiig returns to comedy in "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar" (on demand, PG-13).
Mila Kunis, Allison Janney and Awkwafina lead an all-star cast in the crime comedy "Breaking News in Yuba County" (on demand, R).
Daniel Kaluuya plays Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in the biographical drama, "Judas and the Black Messiah" (HBO Max, R).
A detainee at Guantanamo Bay seeks his release after being held without charges for more than a decade in "The Mauritanian" (theaters, R).
A24's critically-acclaimed horror film "Saint Maud," about a nurse trying to save her patient's soul, finally lands a release date (EPIX, R).
"To All the Boys: Always and Forever" brings Lara Jean Covey's high school love stories to their conclusion (Netflix, PG-13).
Feb. 19
Dan Stevens ("Downton Abbey"), Leslie Mann and Isla Fisher star in the latest adaptation of "Blithe Spirit" (on demand, PG-13).
"Flora & Ulysses" tells the story of a young girl teaming up with a superpowered squirrel (Disney+, PG).
Rosamund Pike is a crooked legal guardian in "I Care a Lot" (Netflix, R).
Frances MacDormand travels the American West after losing everything in the recession in writer-director Chloe Zhao's acclaimed "Nomadland" (Hulu, R).
Feb. 26
Billie Eilish's rise to pop stardom is on display in the new documentary "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry" (Apple TV+).
Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman star in "The Father," a drama about a father-daughter relationship that grows more complicated as the father refuses assistance as he ages (on demand, PG-13).
Taking the award for "Movie No One Was Going to See in Theaters Anyway" is the reboot of "Tom & Jerry" (HBO Max, PG).
Andra Day stars in director Lee Daniels' "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," which finds the singer targeted by the Department of Narcotics (Hulu).
The possible, future best picture Oscar winner: "Minari" tells the story of a Korean family that emigrates to Arkansas to start a farm. Steven Yeun ("Burning" and TV's "The Walking Dead") stars as the father (on demand, PG-13).
March 3
Amy Poehler gets in the director's chair for "Moxie," a dramatic comedy about a Texas teen who starts a feminist revolution at her high school (Netflix, PG-13).
March 5
Frank Grillo goes head-to-head with Mel Gibson, repeatedly, in director Joe Carnahan's "Boss Level" (On demand).
Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley star in "Chaos Walking," the sci-fi adventure based on best-selling novel "The Knife of Never Letting Go" (theaters, PG-13).
Eddie Murphy returns as Akeem, who discovers he has a long-lost son in the sequel "Coming 2 America" (Amazon Prime, PG-13).
A warrior is determined to find the last dragon to live in "Raya and the Last Dragon," an animated adventure featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina. (Disney+, PG).
March 12
After making the all-time biggest movie in "Avengers: Endgame," the Russo Brothers get more personal with "Cherry." Here, Tom Holland stars as an Army medic with PTSD who begins robbing banks for his drug habit (Apple TV+, R).
Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez star as parents who allow their kids to do anything for 24 hours in "Yes Day" (Netflix, PG).
March 19
Benedict Cumberbatch is a Cold War spy in "The Courier" (theaters, PG-13).
Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage — no, seriously — in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" (On demand).
March 26
Do you even need a description for a movie called "Godzilla vs. Kong"? (HBO Max, PG-13)