Louisiana Public Broadcasting will spotlight the life and legacy of former Gov. Buddy Roemer on Friday's "Louisiana: The State We’re In" and an updated "Louisiana Legends: Charles 'Buddy' Roemer."
Louisiana’s 52nd governor, Roemer died Monday at 77.
During "State We’re In," airing at 7 p.m., anchor André Moreau "talks with Roemer’s son Chas about the governor’s politics and his legacy. Plus, in a 2017 interview, Roemer tells Moreau about a 2014 stroke and the impairments it caused, but how it also may have sparked the writing that ultimately became his memoir, centered around his childhood at the family home, Scopena," according to a news release.
The show re-airs at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
LPB President Beth Courtney’s updated "Louisiana Legends" interview covering Roemer’s personal and political life airs at 8 p.m. Friday. "Louisiana Legends: Charles 'Buddy' Roemer was originally part of the 2010 "Louisiana Legends" season.
"Roemer talks about growing up on a farm in north Louisiana, his love of reading as a child, his family, and of course, his extensive political career. The program includes Roemer’s moving acceptance speech during the Louisiana Legends Gala that year," the show synopsis states.
The "Legends" interview has an encore airing at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
In addition to airing on WLPB, Channel 27 (cable Channel 12), both shows will be streamed live at lpb.org/livetv and on the LPB app. The "Legends” show also is available online for on-demand viewing at lpb.org. LPB’s Louisiana Digital Media Archive (LDMA) has an extensive collection available for viewing including Roemer’s first appearance on LPB, a 1980 4th Congressional District Debate, his 1988 inauguration, and 2005’s "Power of Politics: A Forum of Governors," featuring Roemer and former governors Dave Treen and Mike Foster. All are available via FVOD (Free Video On-Demand) at ladigitalmedia.org.