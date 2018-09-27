Growing up in Baton Rouge in the 1970s, Karey Kirkpatrick spent his afternoons with Daffy Duck, Bugs Bunny and Porky Pig.
The daily visits with the Looney Tunes characters proved educational. Kirkpatrick went on to write the animated feature films “Over the Hedge” (which he also directed), “Chicken Run,” “James and the Giant Peach” and the 2006 “Charlotte’s Web.”
Straight out of University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts, Kirkpatrick co-wrote 1990’s “The Rescuers Down Under” at Walt Disney Animation Studios. He later worked at DreamWorks Animation and Aardman Animations. His new animated musical “Smallfoot” brought him to Warner Bros., the studio that produced those classic Looney Tunes shorts. “Smallfoot” opens nationwide Friday, Sept. 28.
“The Looney Tunes stuff made such an impact on me and my sense of humor,” Kirkpatrick said over the phone from Los Angeles. “It’s all beautifully subversive with great gags and smart physical comedy. We pay tribute to that in ‘Smallfoot.’ ”
Despite the snowy setting in the Himalayas, the desert-dwelling Wile E. Coyote would recognize the film’s comic terrain.
Adapted from Spanish writer-animator Sergio Pablos’ book, “Yeti Tracks,” “Smallfoot” is a culture-clash comedy-adventure. A curious young yeti’s unexpected encounter with a human sets tumultuous events in motion.
The film’s voice cast includes Channing Tatum as the yeti Migo and James Corden as the human TV nature series host Migo meets. Actor-rapper Common plays the Stonekeeper, the high priest-like leader of the yeti village, and LeBron James, Zendaya, Danny DeVito and Gina Rodriguez voice supporting roles.
Kirkpatrick sees “Smallfoot” as Bigfoot in reverse. While humans in the film believe the yeti is a myth, yetis believe humans — aka “Smallfoots” — are the myth.
“I think of animated movies as our modern-day fables,” Kirkpatrick said. “In that allegorical kind of way, I look for some kind of relevance.”
While “Smallfoot” is an animated kids’ movie, Kirkpatrick and his co-writers blend serious themes into the comedy and adventure.
“We’re dealing with truth, isolationism, fear of ‘the other’ and how fear can lead to someone justify telling lies,” Kirkpatrick said.
Juggling serious themes with comedy, music and action is a challenge.
“Tone is one of the trickiest things to manage,” the director added. “Directors are the tone sheriffs for the storyboard artists, animators, the other writers and all kinds of people who’re contributing to a film.”
Kirkpatrick, in addition to directing and co-writing “Smallfoot,” composed the movie’s songs with his Grammy-winning brother and fellow Baton Rouge High School graduate, Wayne Kirkpatrick. “Smallfoot” is the brothers’ first project together since their Tony-nominated 2015 musical, “Something Rotten.”
Kirkpatrick originally joined the “Smallfoot” production in July 2016 as a co-writer. When the film’s creative direction changed, he assumed the role of director. Following the success of “Something Rotten,” “Smallfoot” evolved into an animated musical featuring songs written by the brothers Kirkpatrick.
“Allison Abbate at Warner Animation Group had seen ‘Something Rotten,’ ” Kirkpatrick said. “Everybody thought that music, if used effectively, could elevate the movie emotionally and dramatically. I’ve always wanted to write an animated musical and stage musical sequences.”
Following “Something Rotten” and its 10 Tony Awards nominations, the Kirkpatrick brothers are collaborating for another Broadway production, a musical adaptation of the Robin Williams comedy, “Mrs. Doubtfire.” Kirkpatrick has also written the script for the currently in-production sequel to “Chicken Run.”
His film, stage and television career, Kirkpatrick said, is due in large part to the 36 theatrical productions he participated in at Baton Rouge High School.
“It all started there,” he said. “Sylvia Martinez, the drama teacher, and that school were so special for me. That’s why, when people knock arts education, I say, ‘Where would I be without my arts education?’ ”