Former Louisiana death row inmate Corey Williams will be the subject of "Death Row Stories" at 8 p.m. Sunday on HLN.
At 16, the intellectually disabled teenager became the youngest person on Louisiana's Death Row at Angola State Penitentiary after his conviction in the 1998 robbery and killing of Shreveport pizza delivery man Jarvis Griffin.
Griffin was shot and robbed outside his car after making a delivery to a house party Williams was attending.
Years later, "when a dogged team of defenders takes on his case, they learn that that not only is Williams' confession questionable — but that hidden police interviews with other eyewitnesses point to another suspect," an HLN release says.
The case went to the U.S. Supreme Court, which reversed Williams' conviction. He was released from prison in May 2018.
"'Death Row Stories' explores the fallibility of the ultimate criminal penalty, capital punishment," the show synopsis states. "Featuring stories told by current and former death row inmates, each hour-long episode seeks to unravel the truth behind a different capital murder case and pose tough questions about the U.S. capital punishment system."