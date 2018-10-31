We like to be scared. Need proof? 2017 was the biggest box office year ever for horror movies with more than $1 billion in ticket sales.
We've come up with 13 films to help you celebrate the spooky season. Some are family-friendly; others, you'll want to sleep with the lights on.
Scary scale: H — Kid-friendly; HH — Good for those too old for trick-or-treating; HHH — Did you hear something?; HHHH — Leave on all the lights tonight
1. "ParaNorman" (rated PG): H — Norman, an 11-year-old misfit who can see and talk to ghosts, has to put his unusual talents to use when a witch awakens to destroy his town on the 300th anniversary of her execution. This beautifully done stop-motion animated movie has the right mix of spookiness and lightheartedness for kids who are just being introduced to scary movies and will keep adults entertained with its cleverness and Halloween atmosphere. Available to rent ($3.99) on Amazon.
2. "The Monster Squad" (rated PG-13): H½ — A group of horror-obsessed teenagers have to fight off Dracula, the Wolf Man and other monsters in this 1980s cult classic. It's kind of like "The Goonies" meets classic Universal horror movies, with enough bite and irreverent comedy that anyone 13 and up can dig it. Available on Hulu and to rent ($1.99) on Amazon.
3. "The Bride of Frankenstein" (not rated): HH — This year marks the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein," a good enough reason to watch one of the best classic monster movies. The second in Universal's run of "Frankenstein" flicks, "The Bride of Frankenstein" doesn't turn The Creature into just a murdering monster, instead showing a tragic, misunderstood character. But there's still plenty of mad scientists, eerie castles and campy horror. Available to rent ($3.99) on Amazon.
4. "What We Do in the Shadows" (rated R): HH — Directed by Jemaine Clement (of Flight of the Conchords) and Taika Waititi ("Thor: Ragnarok"), this mockumentary follows the undead life of three vampire roommates living in Wellington, New Zealand. It's offbeat, charming and one of the best horror comedies in years. Available to rent ($3.99; free for Prime members) on Amazon.
5. "The Babysitter" (rated TV-MA): HH 1/2 — The one night Cole, a smart but lonely 12-year-old, decides to stay up past his bedtime is the night he discovers his baby sitter is leading a deadly satanic cult. Things turn bloody and wild quickly. Netflix has recently produced a string of solid horror originals, and "The Babysitter" is a fun, stylish bet to add to your queue. Available on Netflix.
6. "Halloween" (rated R): HHH — John Carpenter's 1978 classic is considered the movie that launched the slasher genre into mainstream horror. The original is marking 40 years — the movie's tropes are well worn by now, but the evil Michael Myers will always be one of horror's great boogeymen. Plus a brand-new, brutal sequel is now playing. Available to rent ($3.99) on Amazon.
7. "Trick 'r Treat" (rated R): HHH — There are few better Halloween movies than "Trick 'r Treat" — the holiday itself is one of the main characters. The horror anthology of four stories woven together on Halloween night didn't have a wide release, but after it came out on DVD and Blu-ray in 2009, the movie has become a horror fan favorite. There's a lot of chills (and blood) mixed with a healthy dose of humor and an instantly iconic character: Sam, a child dressed in orange pajamas and a burlap sack for a creepy, old-school Halloween costume. Available to rent ($2.99) on Amazon.
8. "The Witch" (rated R): HHH — "Wouldst thou like to live deliciously?" Writer-director Robert Eggers (in his directorial debut) crafted an old-fashioned, terrifying witch tale in this 2015 movie. A family of Puritans in 1630s New England leaves their colony and builds a home near a large forest and is soon terrorized by a witch. The movie is filled with historic witch folklore, unsettling scenes and an eeriness that will stay with you. Heads up: The film's language is period specific, so you may want to click on the subtitles. Available on Netflix and to rent ($1.99) on Amazon.
9. "Evil Dead II" (rated R): HHH — In 1981, director Sam Raimi and actor Bruce Campbell created the influential cult classic "The Evil Dead," about a group of friends who awaken an ancient demon while staying in a cabin in the woods. A few years later, in 1987, the duo said "Let's do that again" and remade their own movie. "Evil Dead II" follows a similar plot, but with more slapstick humor, gore galore and outlandishness — Campbell's character ends the movie with a chain saw for a hand and gets sucked into a time warp back to the Middle Ages. Available to rent ($1.99) on Amazon.
10. "Day of the Dead" (unrated): HHH½ — While George Romero's "Night of the Living Dead" is the gold standard for zombie movies, you've probably seen it a million times. So give his 1985 sequel, "Day of the Dead," a watch. It's about a group of people trying to survive the undead apocalypse inside of a military base. Available to rent ($3.99) on Amazon.
11. "The Last Exorcism" (rated PG-13): HHH½ — You know what really turns up the creepy factor on a horror movie? Recognizing locations where the movie was shot. Using a found footage style, "The Last Exorcism" follows a Baton Rouge minister who is ready to expose his fraudulent work as an exorcist. A documentary crew joins him on his last exorcism, which turns out to be more than he bargained for. If possession movies are what you're looking for, this one is intense. Available to rent ($3.99) on Amazon.
12. "An American Werewolf in London" (rated R): HHHH — A werewolf attacks two American backpackers, David and Jack, while crossing an English moor, killing one and injuring the other. When David wakes up in London, things start to take a bloody, hairy turn for the worse. Directed by John Landis and featuring great acting and a horrible transformation scene, this is one of the best werewolf movies out there. Available to rent ($2.99) on Amazon.
13. "The Babadook" (not rated): HHHH — The best horror movies are the ones that prey on your biggest fears and anxieties. "The Babadook" is one of the most nerve-wracking, chilling horror films of the last decade for its ability to get under your skin. A widowed mother is doing her best to raise a troubled 6-year-old with an overactive imagination. And then a terrible pop-up book about the sinister Mister Babadook shows up on their doorstep. You might even ask the neighbors to keep their lights on, too. Available to rent ($3.99) on Amazon.