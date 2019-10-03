Editor’s note: Reviews used here are taken from Advocate staff, wire and Tribune News Service reports. Critics are attributed as M.P. — Michael Phillips; L.B. — Lindsey Bahr; K.T. — Kenneth Turan; J.C. — Jake Coyle; J. Ch. — Justin Chang; J.N. — Jocelyn Noveck; R.B. — Rick Bentley; K.W. — Katie Walsh; R.G. — Rafer Guzman; M.M. — Moira MacDonald; M.K. — Mark Kennedy; J.W. — John Wirt; M.S. — Matt Sigur; A.L. — Adam Lubitow.
Films are awarded:
HHHH — Excellent
HHH — Good
HH — Fair
H — Poor
Ratings are assigned by the Motion Picture Association of America. G rating means all ages admitted; PG means parental guidance suggested, since some material may be unsuitable for children; PG-13 strongly cautions parents that some material may be inappropriate for children under 13; R requires accompanying parent or adult guardian for those younger than 17; NC-17 refuses admission to anyone younger than 17.
Baton Rouge-area theaters:
AMC BATON ROUGE 16: 16040 Hatteras Ave. For information, call (225) 753-2744 or visit amctheatres.com.
AMC MALL OF LOUISIANA 15: 9168 Mall of Louisiana Blvd. For information, call (225) 769-5176 or visit amctheatres.com.
CELEBRITY THEATRES BATON ROUGE 10: 15365 George O'Neal Road. For information, call (225) 755-3851 or (225) 755-8888 or visit celebritytheatres.com.
CINEMARK PERKINS ROWE AND XD: 10000 Perkins Rowe. For information, call (800) 246-3627 or visit cinemark.com.
MALCO GONZALES CINEMA: 1406 N. Airline Highway. For information, call (225) 644-2128 or visit malco.com.
MANSHIP THEATRE: 100 Lafayette St. For information, call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
MOVIE TAVERN CITIPLACE: 2610 Citiplace Court. For information, call (225) 412-0410 or visit movietavern.com.
MOVIE TAVERN JUBAN CROSSING: 9998 Crossing Way, Suite 700, Denham Springs. For information, call (225) 960-4529 or visit movietavern.com.
OPENING FRIDAY
"JOKER": HHH Rated R/2 hrs., 2 mins. — Joaquin Phoenix stars as Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society who becomes the iconic Batman villain. A sensationally grim and impressive origin story. — J. Ch.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of Louisiana 15, Celebrity Theatre Baton Rouge 10, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, Movie Tavern Citiplace, Malco Gonzales Cinema and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs).
"JUDY": HH 1/2 Rated PG-13/1 hr., 58 mins. — Renée Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in this biographical drama chronicling the performer's string of sold-out concerts in 1968. Zellweger's portrayal makes this worth watching. — M.M.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs).
"SYE RAE NARASIMHA REDDY": Not Rated/2 hrs., 47 mins. — This biographical action drama from India revolves around the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD.
"WAR": Not Rated/2 hrs., 35 mins. — A soldier must eliminate his former mentor in this Hindi action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.
At AMC Mall of Louisiana 15.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
"THE EXORCIST": Rated R/2 hrs., 13 mins. — After a teenage girl is possessed, her mother seeks the help of priests in this horror film from director William Friedkin.
At 10 p.m. both dates at Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs).
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
"SNOOPY COME HOME": Rated G/1 hr., 21 mins. — Snoopy is forced to choose between his former owner and Charlie Brown in this 1972 cartoon.
At 10 a.m. both dates at Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs).
SUNDAY
"MANHATTAN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL": Rated R/2 hrs., 13 mins. — This screening includes 10 finalists from the 22nd annual festival showing short films from around the globe.
At 2 p.m. at Manship Theatre. $9.50. Call (225) 344-0334 for discounts. manshiptheatre.org.
"ROGER WATERS: US + THEM": Not Rated/2 hrs., 15 mins. — Sean Evans co-directs this musical documentary about the musician's 2017-2018 concert tour.
At 4 p.m. at Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs).
SUNDAY, MONDAY, WEDNESDAY
"THE NEVERENDING STORY": Rated PG/1 hr., 42 mins. — A troubled boy dives into a fantasy world through the pages of a mysterious book in this 1984 adventure from director Wolfgang Petersen.
At noon Sunday, and 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs).
SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"GHOSTBUSTERS (1984)": HHH Rated PG/1 hr., 55 mins. — "What he means is Old Testament, Mr. Mayor, real wrath of God type stuff."
At 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. both dates at AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of Louisiana 15, and Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD.
WEDNESDAY
"METALLICA WITH THE SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY: S&M2": Not Rated/2 hrs., 30 mins. — The hard-rock band behind hits such as "Enter Sandman" reunite with the West Coast symphony, performing their greatest hits live in this new concert movie directed by Wayne Isham.
At 7 p.m. at AMC Mall of Louisiana 15 and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs); at 7:30 p.m. at Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD.
THURSDAY
"FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980)": Rated R/1 hr., 35 mins. — In this classic horror movie, a group of camp counselors are stalked and murdered by an assailant.
At 10 p.m. at Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs).
STARTING THURSDAY
"THE ADDAMS FAMILY": Rated PG/1 hr., 27 mins. — An animated comedy about the peculiar, ghoulish family, featuring the voices of Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of Louisiana 15, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, Movie Tavern Citiplace and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs).
"GEMINI MAN": Rated PG-13/1 hr., 57 mins. — Will Smith stars as an over-the-hill hitman who faces off against his younger clone in this action movie from director Ang Lee.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of Louisiana 15, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, Movie Tavern Citiplace and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs).
"JEXI": Rated R/Running time unavailable — In this comedy from the writers of "The Hangover," Adam Devine stars as a man who falls in love with his new phone.
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD.
CONTINUING
"ABOMINABLE": HHH½ Rated PG/1 hr., 37 mins. — A magical Yeti returns to his family in this adventure featuring the voices of Chloe Bennet, Eddie Izzard and Sarah Paulson. A kid-friendly animated film that surprises and delights. — K.W.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of Louisiana 15, Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge 10, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, Movie Tavern Citiplace, Malco Gonzales Cinema and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs).
"AD ASTRA": HHH Rated PG-13/2 hrs., 2 mins. — Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) seeks to uncover the truth behind a doomed expedition that had his father aboard. A dazzling, moving, yet sometimes frustrating watch. — J. Ch.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of Louisiana 15, Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge 10, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, Malco Gonzales Cinema and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs).
"ANGEL HAS FALLEN": H Rated R/2 hrs., 1 min. — Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) must find out who framed him for the attempted assassination of the U.S. president. This franchise has fallen into unwatchable territory. — L.B.
At Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD.
"DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD": HHH Rated PG/1 hr., 42 mins. — Dora, a teenage explorer, and her friends go on an adventure to save her parents. Sometimes clunky, but as Dora, Isabela Moner is a hero audiences will love. — K.W.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16.
"DOWNTON ABBEY": HHH Rated PG/2 hrs., 2 mins. — The Crawley family welcomes special guests in this continuation of the popular TV series, starring Maggie Smith and Matthew Goode. The movies doesn't break any rules, but it will please longtime fans. — J.W.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of Louisiana 15, Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge 10, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, Movie Tavern Citiplace, Malco Gonzales Cinema and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs).
"GOOD BOYS": HH½ Rated R/1 hr., 29 mins. — A trio of sixth grade boys skip school to check out a party in this crude comedy starring Jacob Tremblay ("Room"). There's a lot of stale material here, but good writing and the occasional great scene keeps the film afloat. — M.P.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, and Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD.
"HOBBS AND SHAW": HH½ Rated PG-13/2 hrs., 15 mins. — Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham team up to take on a genetically enhanced villain (Idris Elba) fun, loud and violent "Fast & Furious" spinoff. — M.P.
At AMC Mall of Louisiana 15.
"HUSTLERS": HHH½ Rated R/1 hr., 49 mins. — A savvy crew of former strippers (including an electrifying Jennifer Lopez) band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. A brassy, invigorating and smart Hollywood movie. — J.Ch.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of Louisiana 15, Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge 10, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, Movie Tavern Citiplace, Malco Gonzales Cinema and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs).
"IT: CHAPTER TWO": HH½ Rated R/2 hrs., 49 mins. — Nearly three decades after encountering the shape-shifting Pennywise, longtime friends must return to Derry, Maine. Consistently imaginative, if overstuffed. — J.C.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of Louisiana 15, Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge 10, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, Movie Tavern Citiplace, Malco Gonzales Cinema and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs).
"THE LION KING": HH½ Rated PG/1 hr., 58 mins. — A young lion prince named Simba flees his kingdom and learns the meaning of responsibility in this curiously lifeless, live-action update of the 1994 Disney cartoon. — J.C.
At AMC Mall of Louisiana 15.
"OVERCOMER": Rated PG/2 hrs. — A high school basketball team and its coach must deal with the weight of the unexpected news that the town's manufacturing plant has shut down.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, and Malco Gonzales Cinema.
"THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON": HHH Rated PG-13/1 hr., 33 mins. — A young man with Down syndrome (Zack Gottsager) runs away from his nursing home to chase his dreams of becoming a pro wrestler. Genuine performances by Shia LaBeouf and Gottsager anchor a film full of heart. — A.L.
At Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge 10.
"RAMBO: LAST BLOOD": H Rated R/1 hr., 29 mins. — Sylvester Stallone returns as the veteran with a troubled past who uses his combat skills for one final mission. A Frankenstein's monster of badly photocopied references to the previous movies. — K.W.
At AMC Baton Rouge 16, AMC Mall of Louisiana 15, Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge 10, Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD, Movie Tavern Citiplace, Malco Gonzales Cinema and Movie Tavern Juban Crossing (Denham Springs).
"SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK": HH½ Rated PG-13/1 hr., 51 mins. — A group of teens face their fears in this horror film based on the popular anthology. The material is stale, but André Øvredal's direction is fresh and exciting. — J.C.
At AMC Mall of Louisiana 15.