Cubicles, copy machines and the characters within the daily grind — Mike Judge skewered it all in his 1999 comedy “Office Space.”
Twenty years later, Judge’s movie is the standard when it comes to workplace satire because of its absurd but honest characters.
Judge’s 90-minute flick is about a middle-aged man named Peter, who, after being hypnotized, decides to stop giving a hoot about his humdrum job at Initech. Peter (played by Ron Livingston) used to be depressed with the nonsense like TPS reports, memos about TPS reports and coming in on the weekend to impress his boss Bill Lumbergh (an excellent Gary Cole).
With a new outlook, Peter literally destroys his cubicle, comes to work in casual wear and asks out Joanna (Jennifer Aniston), a waitress at the nearby chain restaurant. Peter even builds enough confidence to steal money from Initech, ensuring a good life for him and his work buddies — Michael Bolton (David Herman) and Samir (Ajay Naidu).
The con isn’t the reason you watch “Office Space.” You watch and grow to love the movie because you know and have worked with all these characters.
We know a Michael Bolton, the pissed off white guy who loves Tupac. We shared workspace with a Milton (Stephen Root), the weird mumbler who we think will probably burn down the building. Our favorite co-worker is probably Tom Smykowski (Richard Riehle), the father figure/long-time employee who always thinks he’s going to get laid off. The reason we love Smykowski is because when he gets excited, he’s unintentionally amazing at physical comedy.
In the center of it is Peter, and that’s a person we’ve all been. The minute you get to work, you want to back out of the parking lot and drive home. You’re easily upset when you notice that everyone says you must have “a case of the Mondays.” No matter how hard you work, there’s something you’re not doing right like TPS reports. Pretty soon, you’re gulping a beer with your neighbor (here, it’s a mullet-wearing Lawrence, played by Diedrich Bader) and wondering about the meaning of life.
Of course, because it was so spot-on, “Office Space” was dead on arrival. The movie barely made any money upon its initial release but eventually found an audience when it was released on video. These days, you’ll find fans who’ll quote most of it back to you or, at the very least, mention a red stapler.
In 2019, “Office Space” might feel old, but it has aged well. Even while skewering the old-fashioned cubicle work-life — a style of job that still exists — Judge accurately predicted how office culture would morph into this casual, cubicle-less world where not caring and being honest is “cool.” Side note: That “new” office culture is just as eye-roll-inducing.
No matter how you dress up the office lifestyle, it’s all a load of hooey. Judge knew it, and with the help of “Office Space,” we are all in on the joke. Even if it did take us the better part of 20 years.
